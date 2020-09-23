Rinse off With the Best Shower Heads, According to Reviewers

Image : Grigorev Vladimir

I don’t know if you know this, but a good shower can make or break your day, and taking one requires a decent shower head. I prefer a handheld option, myself, to really get some warm water on my shoulders and all the suds out of my hair while washing it or any one of my four dogs. Tons of reviewers spilled the tea on five of the best shower heads based on water pressure, ease of installation, and their experiences overall. Let’s get to it!

Moen Magnetix Combo Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

This bad boy has six settings and works as a handheld shower. I like options when it comes to my water flow and readers do, too. Reviewers also found it easy as hell to install, which is perfect when you don’t want to spend your weekend on a home project and just want to get clean. Sure, it’s on the higher end of the spectrum, but it’s worth it to be squeaky clean.



High Sierra Low Flow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If the water pressure in your space is trash, check out this pick. Many experts have rated this the best for low flow and high pressure and ordinary users agree. With sturdy, all-metal construction, it’ll give you a strong-ass spray to massage those stiff shoulders after an incredibly taxing workout or annoying day.



Best for High Pressure: Aquadance Rainfall

Aquadance Rainfall Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With over 2,000 reviews, the Aquadance Rainfall is well worth the $35. It’s all chrome and has two showerheads, one 7", and the other 4", both with six settings including power rain, pulsating massage, power mist, rain massage, rain mist, and a water-saving pause mode. You’ll also be able to change easily between the two showers at the flick of a switch. Some reviewers even bought two, so consider this a shoo-in for at least one bathroom.



American Standard Spectra eTouch Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So if you’re trying to be extra high-tech and love rain showers above all others, maybe you should splurge on the American Standard Spectra eTouch. It has a remote you can attach to your shower wall that’ll easily switch between spray patterns. You’ll also be able to choose between 1.8- or 2.5 gallons of water coming out per minute, but it’ll still be soft and sensitive on your skin, leaving you relaxed and ready to take on the day or settle down for bed. Your choice.



Waterpik Powerpulse Handheld Showerhead Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So if you can’t be bothered with dual showerheads or rainfall showerheads, and prefer something nice and simple, the Waterpik Powerpulse Handheld for $40 is your best bet. Reviewers at Bed, Bath, and Beyond rated this a solid 4 out of 5. It has six spray modes and two turbo massage jets to massage your skin while you’re getting clean. And if you don’t clean your bathroom often (which you should!!), it has anti-clog nozzles so grime won’t block your good time.

