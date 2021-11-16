From the neon-lit streets of Need for Speed to the gorgeous vistas of Forza Horizon, developers are continuously striving to leave no stone unturned when it comes to immersion in racing games of today. However, there is only so much immersion that a good ol’ controller or keyboard can get us. Even with the PS5's new controller boasting adaptive triggers, racing games do not feel as visceral and theatrical as they deserve to be. Well, today we are about to introduce you to a gadget that will allow you to embrace the racer inside of you. Say hello to the highest-rated racing rig wheels in 2021.



A racing rig wheel is composed of two parts; the rig and the wheel. The rig comprises the seat and mount while the wheel is the equipment needed to drive. So, basically, pedals, gear, and the steering wheel. Once it is all assembled, it is race time. So, let’s fasten our seatbelts and get started with today’s article. We’ll start things off with our team’s list of the best racing wheels currently available on Amazon. We’ll then top off things with a comprehensive buyer’s guide that will give you a complete 101 to these gaming beasts.

Compare the Top Racing Rig Wheels of 2021

Excited? Well, you should be. So, without further ado, here is our best-of list, along with a brief look at the racing rig wheel’s key features:

The Logitech G920 racing rig wheel integrates dual-motor force and helical gearing for noiseless and easy steering. It is equipped with a durable leather-coated wheel that can be adjusted to 900-degree rotation, a directional pad, and stainless steel paddle shifters and pedals.



The D-Pad and console buttons can be easily accessed to provide better racing control. The paddle shifters are there to help in executing smooth gear transitions. And, the pedals allow you to effortlessly brake, accelerate, and change gears just like high-performance vehicles allow you to do.

This racing rig wheel works with Xbox One and PC. It can be installed with the help of nylon clamps and bolts that it comes with, to reduce the chances of shaking during use.

Key Features

Phenomenal build quality

Powerful force feedback

Rotatable to 900 degrees

Leather-coated wheel

Integrated clamps and bolts

Works with Xbox One and PC

The PXN V3II racing rig wheel is literally one of the most versatile options available in the sim racing market. Due to its wide compatibility, this gaming wheel is great for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and even Nintendo Switch racing games.



This racing rig wheel has built-in dual vibration motors force feedback for providing you with the best virtual gaming experience. With its 180 degrees turning angle, three adjustable sensitivity levels to accommodate gamers of all levels, and anti-slip rubber handle, the PXN wheel makes up for a super ergonomic design.

Also, both the wheel and pedal with gas and acceleration functions are constructed of durable materials. You can easily mount them on a table using suction cups and U-shaped buckles.

Key Features

Dual-motor force feedback

180-degree turn ratio

Adjustable sensitivity level

Anti-slip handle

Highly durable setup

Great for PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The Thrustmaster TMX racing rig wheel best works with Xbox Series and PC so it is a great option for all Xbox lovers. This one also integrates strong force feedback like many other professional-grade racing rig wheels. Due to the belt-pulley system, it works in silence and is super reactive.



This racing rig wheel involves a solid construction with a user-friendly design to accommodate users of all racing game types. The rim of the wheel has a diameter of 11 inches. The wheel itself has a high degree of rotation up to 900 degrees to provide great accuracy while racing. Moreover, the 12-bit resolution is optimal to cover all the wheel movements in the game.

Key Features

Strong force feedback

Wheel rotation up to 900 degrees

Excellent build quality

Integrates belt system

User-friendly design

Compatible with Xbox series and PC

Ideally designed for arcade racers, Hori introduces a budget-friendly racing rig wheel apex in excellent quality. It relies on rumble feedback as an alternative to the force feedback wheel. Additionally, it incorporates a rubber band meant to add some resistance to the wheel.



The Hori racing rig wheel is made of high-quality plastic with some rubberized parts for providing you with an optimal grip. Wanna know the best part? This bad boy has a customizable design and can be rotated between 180 and 270 degrees.

This full-size racing rig wheel supports PS4, PS3, and PC and can be connected to them via their USB ports. You can mount it firmly with the help of robust clamps in a breeze. Easy peasy!

Key Features

Supports PS4, PS3 and PC

270-degree rotation

Directional pad

Customizable design

Durable construction

Three different styles

The Doyo racing rig wheel features a multi-platform design so it supports most gaming platforms like PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 1, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and Android. It incorporates a dual vibration motor force feedback, reactive gear, and slip-resistant pedals with brake control.



This racing rig wheel is further ergonomically designed with 270 degrees turning angle, adjustable sensitivity levels for user convenience, and button programming to have a realistic gaming experience.

One great thing about the Doyo racing wheel is that it feels lighter than most other wheels and is portable enough to be situated on your knees while you are playing and having fun. All you need to do is to connect it via a controller and console and start playing the games you want.

Key Features

Multi-platform compatibility

Dual-motor force feedback

270 degrees turning angle

Adjustable vibration

Slip-resistant pedal

Buying Guide: Racing Rig Wheels

Trust us when we say that racing the toughest of races is a piece of cake when stacked up against buying a new racing rig wheel. There are SO MANY options in the market. So, to give you a better understanding of things, let’s take you through this complete buyer’s guide section.

Things to Consider When Buying Racing Rig Wheels

First and foremost, you must consider these two factors when in the market for a new racing wheelset:

Compatibility

By compatibility, we mean two things. Firstly, your rig should be compatible with other wheels, mounts, and accessories. Little things like gears and clutches might need replacement so make sure that you can easily find spare ones that actually fit onto the rig. You can check out the customer reviews to get a better understanding of this factor.

Secondly, you should also consider which gaming devices and peripherals your rig is compatible with. You see, a gaming rig is just like a controller. You will still need a gaming console or decked-out gaming PC to actually run the game that you’d like to use the steering set on. Duh, right? So, make sure that the wheel you are interested in works with your gaming device. Moreover, it is a plus if it has multi-device compatibility.

Rotation

In simple terms, the more rotation your gaming wheel offers, the better it is. Period. Real cars, the ones you find on the streets, offer a 1080 degree rotation when it comes to their steering wheels. So, a number closer to this will offer you a more immersive experience. The rotation range of racing rig wheels usually ranges from 180-900 with some premium models even offering 1080 turning!

Buying Tips for the Best Racing Rig Wheels

Now that you know a bit about the things to look out for in gaming wheels, here are two tips that will help you make a more informed purchase choice:

Force feedback

If you’ve been gaming for some time now, chances are you already know what force feedback is. Simply put, it is the sensation of touch that the gamer gets when they are playing the game on the wheel. What you see is what you feel. Sounds too futuristic, no? Well, this feature is a must-have if you’re in the market for a new racing wheel.

Choose your games

It is a good idea to choose the games that you’ll be playing with the wheel before investing in a rig. Granted, it would be tough to select one particular game but you can definitely choose a particular racing genre. For example, most gamers buy a racing wheel to play simulation games. These include the likes of Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo Sport, and Project Cars.

Simulation games require extreme skill and are nothing short of a treat to play on the wheel setup. You can also opt to play arcade racers like Forza Horizon and Need for Speed. Regardless, it’s best to check out the product’s customer reviews and see what buyers have to say about how well the rig works with a particular genre of racing games.

How Much Do Racing Rig Wheels Normally Cost?

Do you know what time it is? Well, it is time to talk about the dollar signs! So, as far as price ranges go, a decent racing rig wheelset can cost you anywhere from $250 to upwards of $2,000.

While branding plays an important role in determining their price, a premium price tag also gets you better build quality, superior rotation, and hyper-realistic force feedback. The most high-end racing sets even come with their own 360-degree screens and controls.

As far as whether or not these goodies are worth buying, it depends on your preferences. Racing wheels do hold the power to provide you with an immersive racing experience that is unparalleled. But are they worth spending a fortune on? Well, that depends on you!

How We Choose the Best Racing Rig Wheels

We looked at these two factors when selecting our top-picked racing wheels:

Easy assembly

This was a must. Racing wheel sets are notorious for costing you a fortune in money and time. So, we made sure that the ones we picked for you came with handy instructional manuals and were easy to set up.

Durability

It is important for you to know that a racing rig wheel should vibrate when it comes to force feedback. If the entire structure is flailing and shaking each time you take a turn, chances are that its structure is not sturdy enough. So, we made sure that all our top picks were made with durability and longevity in mind. Most of them even come with generous warranty packages.

Racing Rig Wheel FAQ

Here is a brief FAQ section to end this article with:

Q: What is a racing rig wheel?

A: A racing rig wheel provides you with the complete sim racing setup. It includes the seat, the pedals, gear, brake, clutch, steering wheel, and even monitors in some instances.

Q: How do I choose a racing wheel?

A: You must consider a racing wheel that is compatible with your preferred gaming platform. It is also a plus point to choose one that is specifically made for the racing genre that you like to play. Moreover, we also recommend opting for ones that offer decent rotation and good force feedback.

Q: Can you learn how to drive with a gaming steering wheel?

A: It’s probably not the best idea to learn how to drive on a wheel that lets you control super fast hypercars, right? However, some F1 racers do say that a racing rig set helped them get better on the track. If one thing’s for sure, it is that these wheels offer you an immersive and unrivaled racing experience that is worth trying.