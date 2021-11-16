Lately, many of us have been less mobile than our devices. With more time being spent at home, you might be looking to upgrade your entertainment spaces. Projectors are a common wish-list item that seems out of reach due to price and size. Let me introduce you to mini projectors. With a mini projector, you can upgrade movie night on a budget. Plus, you can always hit the road without leaving your tech behind because of the size and portability of these devices. Be it for business presentations at multiple venues, to share movies and videos, or to keep you company on vacations, there is a mini projector that’s up to the task.



Advertisement

The projectors we’ve highlighted here are hands down the best ones you can find on the market. They are relatively lightweight, considerably bright, and rich in features, and performance. At the end of this guide, we’ll let you in on everything there is to know about these devices.

Finding Your Next Mini Projector: Compare the Top Mini Projectors of 2021

Ever heard the phrase “pocket cinema” and wondered how it was possible? The GooDee W18 Movie Mini Projector does not fit in your pocket, but it is a cinema you can carry around, nonetheless. With high-quality video and a range of source options, the possibilities are limitless with this projector.

Features

Offers both wireless and wired connections with built-in speakers

Full HD 1080P projector that supports IMAX Projection

Noise suppression technology combined with efficient heat dispersion

Range of connection and source options from HDMI, SD Card to USB

Free return for a full refund for six months and free repair for six years

G/O Media may get a commission 10% Off Do or Drink Party Game Truth or dare on booze

It’s just like truth or dare, but you’ll actually want to play—because with every card comes a challenge that gets you and your friends more and more tipsy. Buy for $27 at Do or Drink Use the promo code INV10

The fact that this projector is priced below a TV should be a crime. The ManyBox Portable Mini Projector brings with it a superior viewing experience and unbelievable brightness to your life and movies. Many projectors around this price point often falter in their brightness levels, but at full 1080p HD and with built-in speakers, you can as well call the ManyBox a portable TV.

Advertisement

Features

70% brighter than other mini projectors

Full HD 1080P resolution and dual inbuilt speakers

Multiple connectivity options

Screen size varies from 34-inches to 180-inches for 3’ to 12’ projection distance

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home cinema may sometimes mean seeing a movie in your backyard. If you haven’t tried camping out in the yard with Netflix, you still may be able to in your lifetime. With the TopVision 7500L Portable Mini Projector, you don’t have to worry about the burden of disconnecting your stereo speakers from your TV because the built-in speakers in this device have got you.

And if you’re all by yourself, binge-watching your favorite series, then you can use the headphone jacks to listen to crisp and clean sound from this portable projector. Any more questions? No? Good. Hurry now before it’s sold out!

Features

Powerful built-in Hi-Fi speakers that produce crystal sound

Supports 1920x1080 HD resolution

Picture size from 72-inches to 240-inches and projection distance between 6.8’ to 22’

Sweet spot at 9.5 feet

Advertisement

With a design that’s something out of a movie, the Anker Nebula Capsule stands out from other mini projectors. This design is functional as it delivers an incredible 100 lumens image with remarkable clarity and contrast. It is also fitted with an impressive omnidirectional speaker. All of these come together to level up your home viewing experience up to 100 inches.



Advertisement

Features

Portable soda can size design

Can be controlled from your phone with the “Nebula Connect” app

Works with Android 7.1 up to present flawlessly

Chromecast is not supported.

Advertisement

Projectors are not just for displaying project presentations and business presentations in the corporate world. They now compete with TVs and cinema in the world of entertainment; the CiBest Outdoor Mini Projector is a living proof. Get yourself this full HD projector with built-in speakers and rich brightness, and you will never see regular TV the same way again.



Advertisement

Features

Can support up to 1080P video quality, and 2000:1 contrast ratio

Built-in stereo speakers and multiple connection ports

Picture size from 30-inches to 200-inches with the distance from 2.62’ to 14.8’.

Optimal image size sits between 60 - 80 inches with a distance of 3.9 - 8.2 feet

Advertisement

Buying Guide: Portable Projectors

Think of a mini projector as the Swiss Army Knife of the movie world. They are an excellent choice for many and a difficult choice for only a few cinema extremists who believe that Martin Scorcese is a sell-out for receiving money from Netflix for the Irish man. The shift of alliances into the fold of a platform redefining what we have known for many years as “cinema” by Martin Scorcese and many other decorated Hollywood directors is only proof that the age of small screens is here to stay.

Like it or not, there is a lot to like about the best mini projectors in 2021. They are compact, produce good picture quality, offer lasting battery life, and even come with inbuilt internal speakers. In this guide, you will find more reasons to replace your TV with a mini projector and all you need to know when choosing one! Let’s get started!

Advertisement

How Do You Choose the Correct Mini Projector?

To determine which mini projector is best for you, you should consider the following elements:

Picture quality

A good mini projector should produce a reasonably bright, high-definition image. There are tons of cheap mini projectors in the market, but unfortunately, many of them don’t offer much more than 480p standard-definition resolution at best. Their light outputs are also usually under 200 ANSI lumens, which is pretty low. Mini projectors such as these cannot give you a truly satisfying movie experience like a big-screen would.

Advertisement

Therefore, you should only go for projectors with at least a 720p resolution and an acclaimed brightness of about 300 ANSI lumens. The picture must look clean and sharp, and the colors must look natural and not exaggerated.

Picture setup

Picture setup is the ability to focus and keystone the image coming out of your projector. Keystone is the process of making an image emerge as a rectangular image, even when it is being projected at an angle. Most mini projectors lack picture setup features like lens shifting and zoom, making positioning the image on a screen much more effortless. When shopping, you should try your best to find a projector that can automatically focus and perform keystone functions.

Advertisement

Brightness

Many projectors claim to have certain brightness specifications, but we’ve found they’re not always accurate. This category is where many brands fall short of trustworthiness. The notorious cheat code that brands use to convince customers is listing the output of the mini projector in “LED lumens,” which usually lands at a higher number when converted from the regular ANSI lumens. We have explained the difference between ANSI lumens and LED lumens in the FAQ section at the end.

Portability

Well, isn’t this why you’re here? Mini projectors that use battery power as a backup are always more preferred than those that don’t. Except the projector you choose has features that you cannot live without and so desperately need, don’t go for it If it doesn’t run on battery power. It is true that some portable models omit this feature but can use a portable USB power bank as an energy source. If that is the case, then it is almost as good as using a battery.

Advertisement

Another aspect of portability is size. Even though most mini projectors are small, you should make sure the one you choose is light enough to be carried around and placed in a bag or suitcase. Projectors that come with a carrying handle or have a carrying case included are a big plus.

Connection and source options

When choosing a mini projector, you should always look out for models that have multiple input connection options so you can connect to different devices and view content in different ways. The principal connection port that any projector ought to have is a full-size HDMI port, the universal connection available today as far as projectors are concerned.

Advertisement

Other connection options available in some models, such as Wi-Fi and embedded video streaming apps (such as Hulu or HBO), create another level of convenience because you don’t have to be wary of manually connecting external devices and having all your cables with you anywhere you are. Models with other wireless connections and source options will cost more than models that simply come with HDMI and USB-C connection ports.

User interface

Many users prioritize an easy-to-use user interface over elements like picture quality, connection options, and even portability. This approach is not so strange. If you are going to be using the projector very often, you will want to choose a device with the most user-friendly experience.

Advertisement

You can judge a device’s user interface from the menu design, ease of setting up the device, how quick and easy it is to switch between several inputs, and how much you can adjust settings. When a projector has video streaming services such as Hulu or HBO embedded, you should ensure that those streaming apps are easy to find, navigate, and use.

Control options

No one wants a remote that doesn’t have all the necessary buttons that make it possible to control all the apps and features that come with the projector. At the same time, no one wants a remote that is just as heavy as the projector.

Advertisement

When considering mini projectors to buy, bear in mind that a weightless remote with a simple layout that allows you to find all of the primary buttons quickly without having to pan your thumb around consistently through the crowd of other options is an ideal remote.

Speaker quality

The internal speaker is a coveted feature of mini projectors that attracts most buyers. Most mini projectors have them, but not all projector speakers are robust enough to exclude the undeniable need for an external speaker to relish your viewing experience and exclude the need for a TV. Still, if you want to, you can make sure of that when choosing yours.

Advertisement

Indeed, connecting an external speaker or using high-quality headphones is not a sin. Mini projectors come with headphone jacks and bluetooth connectivity options for audio output. But many projectors offer quality sound from their internal speakers that will rival that of a TV.

Battery life

A spoil of mini projectors for movie lovers is that you can take them from room to room, from place to place, or go camping and weigh them with ease. You should look for models that come with an internal battery that lasts long.

Advertisement

The length of time you want your projector to stay on after a full charge depends on the battery life. An excellent way to determine the projector battery life you are comfortable with is to calculate the least duration of an average movie, which usually lasts for about two hours.

And if you are a series lover, calculate the length of time an entire season lasts and search for a projector with a similar amount of time for its battery life!

How Do You Install a Mini-Projector?

Installing a mini projector is much less complicated than finding your tv remote or choosing a Marvel movie to watch. You simply turn the thing on and point it at any surface; a wall, a piece of fabric, even your tv (though having a dedicated screen for projecting images is much better). Some models come with kick-stands, and almost all models have a tripod attachment at the base.

Advertisement

Should I Buy a Small Projector?

A mini projector is perfect for the lovers of the occasional movie night, pre-planned or impromptu, who don’t necessarily need a large-screen TV. Mini projectors take up much less space in your living room or bedroom and let you easily see your favorite movies on a wall or screen. And unlike TVs, you are not limited to using them in one room. You can use them wherever you want to!

Mini Projector FAQ

Q: Can I control a mini projector with my phone?

A: Nowadays, projector remotes use more advanced tech, and in some cases, you have the option to download a remote on your phone as a mobile app that you can use in place of a physical remote. This development is sought after by projector enthusiasts because we all have had to fret searching for a remote, buy a new one after tirelessly searching, and ultimately giving up, only to find it stuck in a couch just after your purchase. Another advantage of using a remote app is the ease of connection and operating distance.

Advertisement

Q: What is the best mini projector?

A: GooDee W18 Movie Mini Projector, ManyBox Portable Mini Projector, TOPVISION 7500L Portable Mini Projector, Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector, and CiBest Outdoor Mini Projector are our top picks.

Q: Should I buy a mini projector?

A: Something that is not often said about portable projectors is that they don’t require as much space between the projector and screen as most traditional projectors do. Getting a mini projector can be likened to having a cinema in your pocket. With built-in streaming services and rechargeable batteries, you can stream videos anywhere you want and anytime you choose.