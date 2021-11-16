Are you searching for a way to relax after a tough and stressful day? Then, you should definitely try a massage chair. Apart from relaxing your body, massage chairs can also improve your blood circulation and reduce muscle aches and pains. However, there are literally hundreds of massage chairs available on the internet, and each model has its own unique features and settings. Going through all of them can seem like a really tough and tedious task. To assist you with this big decision, we’ll introduce some of the best massage chairs in 2021, along with all their key features. We also have a special buyer’s guide near the end for more info for your search.

Comparing the Highest-Rate Massage Chairs of 2021

Let’s start our initial list with the powerful and brand-new Real Relax Professional Massage Chair. It has a maximum weight limit of up to 400 pounds and is available in 3 different color combinations to match your room—black, blue, and brown. Also, the entire massage chair comes in 2 separate boxes and is pretty easy to assemble—make sure that you follow the instructions provided to you by the manufacturer. Once you have it set up, all you need to do is plug it into power and start using the chair. With the help of the included smart remote control, you will be able to completely adjust the speed and strength of the rollers and airbags.



Key Features:

Maximum weight limit around 400 pounds

Stylish and luxurious appearance

Available in 3 different design combinations

Includes a smart remote with an advanced VFD display screen

If you’re on the quest for a more affordable option, then you should check out the SMAGREHO Electric Massage Full-Body Chair. With 8 fixed massage rollers and 50 airbags positioned at the arms, hips, feet, back, and calves, this full-body model will provide you with an unforgettable massaging experience. It features Bluetooth capability, which means that you will be capable of connecting your phone and playing your favorite tracks during your massage. Also, whenever you need to reposition the massage chair, use the wheels to easily push it around the house. On top of all this, the SMAGREHO massage chair highlights a foot roller that will assist in relieving and relaxing your sore feet.



Key Features:

It relaxes your entire body

Features 8 massage rollers

2 movable wheels for easy repositioning

An ergonomic design

With reclining, heating, massaging, and vibrating features, the Esright PU Leather Massage Chair will present you with the best massage you can get from a chair. It is made out of extra-thick sponge cushioning and covered in sturdy faux leather. The entire massage chair measures around 35.8-inches in length, 33.5-inches in width, and 43.2-inches in height. You will be able to select from 5 different massage modes, including pulse, wave, auto, press, and normal—choose the most suitable one for you. Furthermore, it features 2 cup holders for your favorite drink and extra storage compartments for any magazines and books. If you have questions or issues concerning your chair, then don’t worry because their technical support is available 24/7. All you need to do is submit an email request, and they will provide you with an adequate response as fast as possible.



Key Features:

Numerous massage modes to choose from

Made from faux leather

Easy assembly process

Friendly technical support team

Moving further down our list, we have the OWAYS Premium Black Massage Chair. It features a 51.2-inch long massage track, which covers your entire body from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet. Additionally, there are built-in heaters that work to improve the circulation and metabolism of your body while also enhancing overall comfort. Once you sit down, the auto body detection will briefly scan your body shape and adjust the massage points to meet your height and body requirements. Then, activate the massager through the easy-to-use remote control and enjoy. To top it off, the OWAYS Premium Black Massage Chair also comes with a 12-month guarantee policy, so if anything bad happens through the first year, they will be able to send you a free replacement or offer you a complete refund—depending on the situation.



Key Features:

Long massage track

Highlights an automatic body detection feature

Integrated heaters located at your waistline

12-month warranty period

Do you want to get a relaxing massage without abandoning the comforts of your home? Well, the Best Massage Electric Chair Recliner can make your dreams come true—it’s built with all the newest technological features based on biomechanics and physical therapy. To adjust the options of the massage chair, you will need to use the physical board that’s attached to your ride side. You will be able to pick from different settings—speed control, width control, intensity control, and air massage pressure. Another great feature that this electric chair recliner has is the zero gravity option. With a press of a button, the chair will elevate your feet to the same ground level as your heart, reducing the strain of gravity on your vertebrae and alleviating the discomfort of back pain. This is surely an excellent gift for your best friends or family members.



Key Features:

Up-to-date features and settings

Zero gravity button

A physical board attached on the right side

Perfect gift opportunity

Buyer’s Guide to a Quality Massage Chair

There are hundreds of massage chairs you can select from. However, not each model will be suitable for your preferences. So, if you’re interested in finding the right one for you, we strongly advise you stick with us until the end. In this buyer’s guide, we are going over some of the most crucial factors you should bear in mind, the average price of each model, some of the most powerful features, and the most popular questions related to massage chairs.

What Do You Need to Know When Buying a Massage Chair?

Dimensions

The first factor you should check before making the final purchasing decision is the size of the massage chair. As you know, massage chairs can appear in various dimensions. So, to ensure a perfect fit, measure the available space at your home and compare the dimensions with the size chart of the particular chair you’re looking at—you can normally locate this information somewhere in the product description or the product pictures.

NOTE: Remember, always add a few more inches on all the sides of your chair.

Weight and Height Capacity

While this sounds pretty obvious, many people forget to pay attention to the weight and height capacity of the massage chair. Generally, most chairs are quite big and bulky, so they will be able to suit most users around 6 feet in height and up to 400 pounds of weight without any problem. However, just to be safe, double-check with the individual product dimensions.

Massage Tracks

While going across the market, you will be able to see 2 types of massage chairs—L-track and S-track. It’s also worth mentioning that some massage chairs feature both tracks at the same time.

S-Track Massage Chair - This is one of the oldest track designs that is found in most early-model massage chairs. The track outlines the natural arches of our spine and concentrates on varying spots in our back. It provides a decent massaging experience and has a pretty affordable price tag.

L-Track Massage Chair - The reason why people call this the l-track is because of the shape it creates inside the massage chair. It progresses from the neck to the lower back and then down under the glutes and thighs. This track style is the perfect choice for all the users who want their lower half massaged. The only disadvantage of the l-track massage chair is the higher price compared to the s-track models.

Warranty Period

As a mechanical item with numerous moving parts, it’s important that you select a massage chair with a decent warranty period. Some of the models only come with a 30-day or 60-day warranty, but that’s really not enough time. Make sure that you look for massage chairs that cover any mechanical problems within the first 2 to 4 years.

How Much Do Massage Chairs Cost?

Buying a massage chair can be a pretty costly investment. Generally, the price range can massively vary depending on the number of features included in the massage chair, the quality of the fabric & mechanical pieces, and the brand that manufactured them. You should expect to pay around $800 for some entry-level chairs with decent massage capabilities, essential options, and basic remote control. On the contrary, if you’re interested in purchasing top-level massage chairs with BlueTooth capabilities, various massage modes, digital remote control, and all kinds of other features, you should be prepared to spend from as little as $1,100 and all up to $2,100 for some of the most reputable brands in this industry. In order to make a more knowledgeable and reasonable decision, make sure that you clearly state your budget and stick within that range when starting shopping.

What Vital Features Should You Keep An Eye On When Buying Massage Chairs?

Zero Gravity

Most massage chairs that are sold today provide users with the opportunity to recline in some way, but not all models have a zero-gravity function. This chair position expands your knees and raises them beyond your heart. This allows your body weight to fully rest on the chair, which will additionally improve your overall experience and will relieve the stress on your joints.

Bluetooth Connectivity

Having Bluetooth connectivity on your chair massage is clearly something that’s worth considering. This will let you connect to the chair sound system and play relaxing music while enjoying the massage.

Remote Control

Typically, all of the massage chairs available include a convenient remote control. This will allow you to totally personalize your massage by managing various options. For instance, you will be able to turn on/off the chair, control the heating option, adjust the intensity of the massage, and many more. There are a couple of remote controls that also include a clear LCD display for better visibility.

Optional Features

You should be searching for a couple of optional features as well, including cup holders, storage backs, foot rollers, movable wheels, an automatic body scanning function, and a great packaging box.

Massage Chair FAQ

Q: What is the suggested amount of time to spend on a massage chair?

A: Most research recommends people spend 2 to 15 minutes on a massage chair. This is enough time to receive the relaxation and benefits you need throughout the entire day.

Q: How do I set up a massage chair on my own?

A: Each massage chair has a different assembly process. Therefore, in order to be completely sure that you’re setting your very new massage chair in the correct way, you should read the brief manual provided by the manufacturer. You can also find some helpful videos online to make the process a lot easier for you.

Q: What are the advantages of a massage chair?

A: Some of the advantages of using a massage chair are body relaxation, sore muscle relief, blood flow, and relief from stress and tensions

Q: How much energy does a massage chair consume?

A: This can pretty much vary depending on the model you currently have. Normally, most massage chairs will consume around 150-300 watts of power (if you use them for around 30 minutes per day), which is equal to the power consumed by the computer.