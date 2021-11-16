Looking for a fun and quick way to travel around? Hoverboards are two-wheeled platforms with strong motors that you control with your own body weight. While they may seem difficult to maneuver at first, you will quickly get the hang of them after a couple of rides. With a better battery capacity and additional features, hoverboards have significantly improved throughout the last couple of years. Unfortunately, there are way too many models available on the market, and not all of them are made equally. So, to help you find the most reliable one for you, we’ve evaluated and compared a few quality hoverboards of 2021 and narrowed it down to our top picks!



Check out the picks below, along with a comprehensive buyer’s guide with all the info you need about hoverboards.

Compare the Top Hoverboards of 2021

The Sisigad Self Balancing 2-Wheel Hoverboard is the best hoverboard we’ve come across. From colorful LED lighting to a built-in wireless speaker system, this model is literally packed with every feature that you might desire. Moreover, it can achieve a high speed of up to 6 MPH, making it perfect for all newcomers.



Each hoverboard has to pass a strict electrical test and meet UL2272 stands to ensure maximum safety. If you experience any issues throughout the first 30 days of your purchase, be sure to contact their technical assistance team. They are happy to answer your requests and solve problems quickly.

Key Features:

A cool and up-to-date design

Bright LED lighting for better visibility

Integrated wireless speaker with bluetooth connectivity

Comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

The maximum weight capacity is 200 pounds

Next up, we present to you the mighty and redesigned Lieagle Self Balancing LED Hoverboard. It is powered by a strong dual brushless 300-watt engine that will last for a very long time and can accelerate to a max speed of up to 7.5 MPH. Also, thanks to the 6.5-inch wheels, you will be capable of enjoying a balanced and comfortable riding experience on all kinds of terrain.



On top of everything, this self-balancing hoverboard comes in a great decorative box, making it the perfect gift for your relatives, kids, or friends. Enjoy the ride, and remember to wear a helmet and protective knee pads!

Key Features:

High-grade rubber tires for a better ride experience

A solid & durable brushless motor

Can acquire a top-speed of 7.5 mph

It comes in a super-cool decorative packaging box

Available in around 8 beautiful finishes

Its maximum weight capacity is 200 pounds

With a reasonable price tag and a bunch of accessories, the Xprit Basic Plus Bluetooth Hoverboard will leave you speechless. It features self-balancing technology and gyroscope foot sensors to deliver a stabilized and safe ride for both professionals and amateurs. Also, the strong and updated battery will be able to last around 45 to 75 minutes with a single charge.



Whenever the battery LED indicator (located at the center of the hoverboard) symbolizes that the battery is critically low, just plug it in the power outlet, and it will fully recharge in about 2 hours. The Xprit Basic Plus Bluetooth Hoverboard has a minimum weight requirement of 45 pounds, which is excellent for kids from the age of 7 and can carry an adult up to a capacity of 165 pounds.

Key Features:

This hoverboard features self-stabilizing technology

Up to 75 minutes of battery life

Maximum weight limit up to 165 pounds

Perfect for both kids and adults

Available in about a dozen beautiful finishes

Moving further down the list, we have a two-wheel hoverboard presented by one of the most popular brands in the “scooter & equipment” industry. They are generally known for their outstanding reliability and high-grade manufacturing parts, and this particular model is no exception. The Jolege LED Light Wheel Hoverboard features a safety system that ensures all electrical features and components are operating the right way - this provides additional safety for anyone riding it.



You will be able to buy this hoverboard in all kinds of color combinations, including teal, black, graffiti, blue skull, starry purple, camo green, and many more. Also, with the help of the rubber footpads, you will be able to confidently control the hoverboard without having to worry about accidentally slipping. Apart from the hoverboard, you will also receive a power adapter for quick recharges and a user’s manual for all beginners.

Key Features:

Created by one of the most common brands in this industry

Features anti-slip rubber foot pads

Includes a power adapter and user’s guidance

Available in dozens of colors

Comes with a maximum weight capacity of 200 pounds

In the last position on our top-tier list, we have the newest generation of the Beston Self Balancing Electric Hoverboard. It highlights a high-power intelligent motor for reaching top-speed performances and durable wheels for smooth and steady rides in your house or outdoor areas. It features front LED lights so that you will be able to clearly see the road as you’re driving in low-light conditions. Moreover, it comes with a unique wheel equipped with colorful lights that switch randomly.



Key Features:

Highlights a high-power intelligent engine

This hoverboard provides a steady ride

Front LED lights for enhanced visibility

Colorful lighting on the wheels

Offers maximum weight capacity of 180 pounds

Available in around 8 beautiful finishes

Buyer’s Guide to Finding a Quality Hoverboard

Now that you’ve seen some of the leading hoverboards on the market, you might still be wondering which model is the most suitable option for you. In order to help you select one, we have compiled a helpful buyer’s guide highlighting some key features of a hoverboard.

What Should You Be Mindful of When Purchasing Hoverboards?

Top speed

Maximum speed is a pretty important factor when buying a hoverboard. Depending on the power of the engine and the quality of the tires, the average speed of a hoverboard typically ranges from as low as 3 mph and even up to 15 mph. While this may not sound too fast, just remember that the average human walks at about 2 mph, jogs at 5 mph, and runs at 7 mph.

Hoverboards that can sway above 10 mph are classified as high-speed models, while those that can only reach around 6 mph are medium-speed models. The final choice will depend on your skill level and use purpose.

For instance, riding at fast speeds can seem like a pretty enjoyable and exciting adventure; however, not everyone will be capable of handling the high speeds. So, if you’re a total beginner, we strongly advise that you stick with some medium-speed models.

Battery life

The next thing that you must take into account when purchasing a hoverboard is the battery life, as well as the time required to fully recharge. Generally, most of the models on the market will be able to last around 1 to 2 hours and allow you to cover a range of up to 14 miles on a single charge. As for the recharging time, this process usually takes from as little as 2 hours and all up to 4 hours for some models - make sure that you correctly plug in the power adapter to both the hoverboard and power outlet.

Motor power

The engine is also worth considering. Make sure that you select a durable & powerful motor that will cover thousands of miles without issue and will reach decent top speeds easily.

Even though a 250-watt motor will perform the job just fine, we strongly suggest you stick with either a dual 250-watt or a 300-watt engine.

Weight capacity

Each hoverboard has a different weight capacity. Some models are mainly intended for kids and lightweight teens, while others can handle heavier adults without any problem. So, you should be looking for a weight capacity that will match your weight.

The normal weight capacity for most hoverboards is around 200 pounds. For instance, if you’re 160 pounds, then you will be able to safely ride on the board. However, if you’re 210 pounds, we strongly suggest that you look for a hoverboard that can support 220 or 250.

How Much Do Hoverboards Cost?

The cost of the hoverboard may be the determining factor for some of you. Generally, you should anticipate paying from as little as $90 and up to $120 for some basic hoverboards with decent battery life and great engine power. On the flip side, if you’re searching for a top-tier hoverboard that’s packed with various features, has outstanding battery life, and can reach higher top speeds, then you should be prepared to pay around $130 - $150 and maybe even more for some of the best ones available on the internet. So, even though it may be a pretty costly purchase, it will be worth every single penny.

What Are Some Other Features You Should Consider When Purchasing a Hoverboard?



Battery indicator

The battery indicator is the primary feature that you should look for when getting your new hoverboard. It shows you the remaining battery life (similar to the smartphone) and notifies you as soon as the battery starts getting too low. This way, you will always remember to charge your battery and never have to carry your hoverboard by hand.

LED lights

Apart from enhancing the look of your hoverboard, the LED lights can significantly assist in illuminating your path and allow other road users to clearly see you as well. Make sure that you stick with one that can change through various colors for a more enjoyable experience. Usually, most of the hoverboards have LED lights placed in the front and the rear side. However, some of the models also have LED lights located on the wheels.

Integrated speaker system

Typically, all modern hoverboards include an integrated speaker system. You can normally use Bluetooth to connect to the speakers and play some of your favorite music tracks as you’re hovering throughout your neighborhood. Don’t forget to check whether the speaker system is suitable for your phone’s OS.

Hoverboard FAQ

Q: What are hoverboards used for?

A: Hoverboards aren’t really intended to cover long distances. They are mostly ideal for “hovering” indoors or small outdoor distances like around the neighborhood.

Q: How can I recalibrate a hoverboard?

A: The entire recalibration process of the hoverboard is pretty simple and doesn’t require any previous experience. First, make sure the hoverboard is completely turned off and in a flat position. Next, press and hold the power switch until the indicator turns red - usually around 6 to 10 seconds. Now, all you need to do is press the power switch to turn off the scooter, and the entire process has been successfully completed. Turn it on and enjoy your hovering journey!

Q: How long do hoverboards last?

A: Normally, hoverboards should last for up to 4 - 5 years. However, this number can significantly vary based on a couple of factors, including the amount of usage, the quality of the materials, and the manufacturer that produced them.

Q: Can I ride a hoverboard on the carpet?

A: Yes, while riding a hoverboard on carpet can be a lot more difficult, it is totally normal. We strongly suggest that all beginners avoid driving on carpets at first. However, be mindful of scattered objects as well as hair on the carpet since that can actually damage your hoverboard.

Q: How can I brake while riding my hoverboard?

A: In order to brake while riding the hoverboard, you will need to tilt your body weight backward and keep on doing that until you come to a full stop. This can be a bit difficult for all the amateurs, so make sure that you try braking at low speeds first.