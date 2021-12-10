There is no shame in being immersed in pop culture. We live in the age of abundance and accessibility. There is something for everyone in every genre. If you’re looking for something a little different for yourself or a loved one to satisfy a media need, we got you. These gifts will make your gift stand out among the crowd and emerge as ruler of all things geeky.



The Best Holiday 2021 Gifts for the Pop Culture Geek in Your Life

If you’re like me and rewatching Attack on Titan before the second half of the last season airs in January, it’s been a ride since the show first aired on Adult Swim in 2014. I’m a big fan of vinyl for anime soundtracks , especially epic scores like this . The show’s composer Hiroyuki Sawano has a long resume of beautifully producing OSTs , notably for those of Promare, Kill la Kill, and Blue Exorcist. This is an excellent gift for a super fan that we guarantee they wouldn’t have thought of for themselves.

Since 1977, when Star Wars debuted, the world has never been the same. For super fans of the franchise, the original films are unmatched. In this first volume, the history of those movies is meticulously covered. You’ll be given a first-hand account of how this extraordinary universe came to life. Writer, director, and producer George Lucas created a sci-fi masterpiece and documented every step. He dives into the development of each film and how he formed innovative techniques still used today. This is a great coffee table book with gorgeous pictures and an even more amazing tale of how this epic came to be and changed a generation.

If you’ve been spending hours with Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you and your pals are probably reliving your childhood. For a major Pokemon fan, this is the perfect gift of appreciation. Who doesn’t love Snorlax and his big dumb sleepy face?! This switch carrying case has a tough outer shell and can fit either a standard Switch or a Switch Lite. It’s complete with a soft lining to protect either. There are even mesh compartments for Joy-Con storage. Bring up to six games with you while you’re on the go, and it’s all officially licensed by Nintendo and Pokemon.

Now that we’re all back to greeting our villagers and clearing weeds, let’s look stylish while we do it. This KK Slider sweatshirt is an adorable and comfy reminder of a simpler time of catching bugs and looking for shooting stars. Throw on your favorite KK album and relax in this cotton crewneck. And if you’re lucky enough to upgrade your museum, it’s a great outfit to chill in while you sip hot coffee at Brewster’s.

Calling all K-Pop stans! Have you ever wanted to learn Korean? Well, let your favorite boy group lead the way. This set is aimed at non-native Korean speakers who want to learn through real-life content rather than conventional textbooks. With a bit of fun and tech, tap the “Speaking Pen” on the word and it will say it aloud. The pen even explains the meaning of words in English, Japanese, and Spanish. Teach yourself Korean consonants and vowels by writing the BTS boys’ names and songs. Make it a game and try to find their hidden voices in the books too! This is a unique gift that any member of the BTS Army would love to have.

If Aligator Loki didn’t steal your heart, you might be dead inside. And that’s okay because you still need a cute place to put your belongings no matter what timeline you’re on. Honor that mischievous scampy with this absurd and adorable fanny pack. Made from durable polyester, it can brave the elements from any festival to the battlefields of Asgard. Horns not included.

I’m currently reading this, and it’s an incredible gift for a bookish pop culture lover. This book dives deep into the best and most be loved TV shows from the past 20 years. I’m sure your favorite is in here, but you can also learn more about a show you’ve always been curious about. Mental Floss compiled a great collection of little-known facts and behind-the-scenes secrets. I was very interested in learning who inspired Don Draper’s character on Mad Men. And the DEA’s level of involvement on the set of Breaking Bad. I promise whoever gets their hands on this will burn through it and become the most amazing television historian in no time.

Was this the gift I gave at my best friend’s Mean Girls bday party? Yes, it was. If you’ve got a gang of board game fiends, this is a nice one to add to the collection. Mean Girls Burn Book party game is pretty wild. Each person playing will anonymously write things about the other based on a series of 100 loaded questions. You each tear a page from the Burn Book, ask each other questions, and then write down ridiculous things about each other. Remember to keep it light but fun. Each player wins points by guessing who wrote one of the answers about them. The real author reveals themselves also.

Are you excited to jump into Spidey’s multiverse? If you know someone that got their tickets the minute they went on sale, this is an adorable replica of your friendly neighborhood Peter. Let this web-slinger with a heart of gold light your bedroom or desk. Spider-Man is always here when you need him to shed light on any situation. This foot-and-a-half- tall lamp’s retro design is an essential addition to any room of a Marvel superfan.

Ted Lasso is one of the best shows currently on TV due in large part to the amazing cast and spectacular writing. It’s also a show about kindness, hope, and finding yourself. For their morning meetings, the iconic biscuits Ted makes for Rebecca are hard to forget. They’re also easy to bake; I‘ve done it. You don’t need to be as skilled in the kitchen as the coach, but you can make your favorite people a treat to go along with this adorable towel. Each towel is handmade in downtown Asheville and comes in grey or white to vibe with the aesthetic of your loved one. Go on, you Greyhounds!

This is for the spooky Disney adults out there. Enter this beautifully designed official tarot deck featuring Disney’s delicious villains. A devious take on a regular 78-card deck, e ach card reimagines the bad guys and gals from famous animated classics like 101 Dalmations, The Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, and many, many more. This is still a traditional card set that features both the Major and Minor Arcana. Don’t worry; it all comes with a handy guidebook with explanations of each card’s meaning and simple spreads for quick readings. It’s in a durable decorated box to protect everything in between witchy sessions.

What would a list like this be without an ugly holiday sweater? Grab this exclusively-designed yuletide garb and traverse time and space. You don’t need to be from Gallifrey to keep toasty and stylish while you fight off Doctor Who’s most famous enemy, the Daleks. Snowflakes accompany the iconic phone box design of the Tardis . A few Christmas trees join in the repeated pattern in this muted grey color .. . almost the colors of weeping angels. It’s made from 100% premium acrylic, soft and cozy for any sector of the universe.

Shout out to all the crime junkies and My Favorite Murder lovers! This is bestselling calendar indulges that guilty pleasures all year long. Who doesn’t want to start each day with a gruesome killing or unsolved murder? Headlines like “Headless Body Found in Topless Bar” go perfectly with a morning cup of joe. This calendar also offers weirder-than-fiction crimes, quizzes, inspirational survivor stories, and the finest documentaries to chill any spine. Develop super-sleuth skills in 2022.

If you’ve been missing the OG White Wolf, you aren’t alone. Etsy artist DecorAxis has several beautiful recreations of Geralt (and Roach) in this collection. You can purchase it either as a print to frame yourself or as a mounted canvas in various sizes to suit your space. Unique enough to earn you geek cred, maybe you can hang up this picturesque work of art before the start of the new season on December 17.