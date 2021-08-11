Featured Deal: Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Kit | $47

Ever since the pandemic started, I can’t really bother applying one bit of makeup. However, I have remained pretty diligent with my skincare routine. The world may be in shambles, but I want to be in all my glowing moisturized glory. After some internet snooping, I discovered a fantastic online luxury retailer that sells clean beauty products for days. Products sold at Dermstore are not only well suited for your own personal care, but they make great gifts for your family and friends regardless of the occasion.

Right now, take advantage of the web retailer’s anniversary event by using the promo code CELEBRATE to cash in on up to 25% off on select products and brands. Note this event lasts until August 17.

Take a look at the best Dermstore sale for August 2021.

Use the promo code CELEBRATE for 20% off

Do you love a beautiful makeup palette but always get bummed when half the shades go unused? Well, that won’t be the case with this Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Kit. These matte shadows are made with rich, mineral pigments that deliver color with a pop. The formulas are long-wearing and crease-resistant for a great no-makeup makeup look.

Use the promo code CELEBRATE for 25% off

Moisturizing sensitive skin can be a real challenge but not anymore! The Rosacea Care Willowherb Moisturizer with Vitamin K boosts circulation and moisture retention without causing a breakout. Hydrate irritated skin with the power of this product’s vitamin K. Plus, Almond oil is added to the formula to provide nourishment to tired, dehydrated skin.

Get 20% off and gift with purchase

Remove makeup from your face and eyes while cleansing your skin with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O. The micelle formula works to soothe and clear up your skin’s irritation. This product is gentle enough for everyday use on sensitive skin and provides a feeling of instant freshness upon use. Note that this is a non-rinse formula.

Use the promo code CELEBRATE for 25% off

While a lot of us love our liquid foundation, there are a bunch of people on the powdered foundation wagon. If this sounds like you, then the bareMinerals Loose Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 might be your next go to! It provides lightweight, buildable coverage, which is perfect for everyday use. T his product is formulated with out unnecessary additives, binders, fillers, or talc, so you can look good and feel good about your makeup.

Why wouldn’t you cash in on the award-winning BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter at a discount? Thi s product delivers a hig h- shine finish designed to absorb and reflect light. Makeup experts recommend dabbing a bit of the highlighter on your cupid’s bow to create fuller lips.

Use the promo code CELEBRATE for 25% off

Has your hair been damaged by excess heat and color treatments? Transform it with the Living Proof Restore Repair Mask. It’s designed to restore your hair’s moisture levels and protect it against future damage. They’ve found up to 70% reduction in breakage after just one use! Note that this mask is silicone-free and safe for color and chemically treated hair.

Use the promo code CELEBRATE for 25% off

In the words of NikkieTutorials, ‘not to prime is a crime.’ So, why not prime and apply SPF in one go? The By Terry UV Base SPF 50 helps you do just that! This lightweight primer fights free radicals and reduces the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines. Makeup artists recommend applying the product over your face, neck, and chest prior to makeup application.

Get soft, kissable lips with this Kevyn Aucoin The Molten Lip Color. Available at a nearly 30% discount, this nude shade is highly pigmented to moisturize and define your lips. It’s also long-wearing and can be worn alone or paired with your favorite lipstick.

Deliver an extra dose of moisture to your skin with the DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories Hydrating Treatment Mask. Powered by hyaluronic acid, essential oils, and shea butter, this product will balance your skin’s oil production while smoothing fine lines.

This mask will strengthen your skin’s protective moisture barrier, locking out irritants and relieving the discomfort of dry skin. It’s recommended to use this item two to three times a week, or really any time your skin is feeling a little depleted.

This story was first published by Juliana Clark on 12/18/2020 and was updated with new information on 08/11/2021.

