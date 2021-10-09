40% off Sitewide at Peachwood

Fall is a great time to stock up on self-care and self-love items. With the cold weather on the way, we’ll be spending more time inside. Whether you have a partner or live solo, you can still keep yourself warm with winter coming.

Our pals at Peachwood have recommenced a few of these top sellers for ladies and gents, alongside some of my favorites. Use the code GO40 and save 40% on all of them.

thisworx car vacuum cleaner

Vacuuming your car stinks. It’s inconvenient. You need to pull your car up somewhere within reach of an outlet and the hose of the vacuum can barely reach where you need it to inside your car. What you need is a purpose built vacuum made for cleaning your vehicle. This handheld portable vacuum from THISWORX has various attachments designed specifically to reach into every weird crevice your car has. Also, it plus into your car’s 12V outlet so you always have power where you need it. Amazon has the vacuum cleaner listed at 30% off, but you can save an additional 30% by clipping the coupon on the product page. That brings the price of a clean car from $50 down to just $24.



Kenneth Cole Reaction Laptop RFID Backpack

You don’t want you laptop just loose and kicking around is some standard backpack. Not only does this Kenneth Cole Reaction bag have one padded pocket, but two separate laptop or tablet compartments—perfect for a work computer and a personal one. Packed with RFID blocking technology to block radio waves from being transmitted. This means protecting you passport and certain credit/debit cards. Not to mention, the whole exterior of the bag is made from genuine Columbian leather. Get the bag for 21% off on Amazon.



Crockpot 6-quart slow cooker

If you’re the type of person who makes a home-cooked meal in your Crockpot often, you’re probably tired of running back and forth from your living room to your kitchen to start and stop your cooker or change settings, etc. Pick up this Crockpot Alexa-Enabled 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for just $100 at Amazon and let Alexa start doing all the work. Use the voice assistant to start and stop your slow cooker, program times, change heat settings, and check the status of your meal from wherever you are. You can even set the temperature and change things up while out and about. Plus, this cooker can hold 6 quarts, so there’s plenty of dinner to go around. Physically starting and stopping a Crockpot dinner is so retro.

partake crunchy cookies

Looking for an alternative to sugar-filled snacks that you can feel good about? Pick up this package of Partake Crunchy Cookies for just $14 at Amazon. They’re made from vegan and gluten-free ingredients, like real fruits and vegetables and a minimal amount of sugar. You get a tasty rendition of the classic ginger snap flavor just a bit of a new spin on it, with spicy cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger and a touch of sea salt. These yummy cookies are good for just about everyone to graze on, but make sure you buy enough. You’ll undoubtedly have to share.

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones

A good headset is an important part of any multiplayer gaming session. If you’re always hopping online to play with others, you probably already know this to be true. If you’re still looking for an affordable way to chat with your friends (and other teams), pick up a pair of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for just $30 at Amazon. They’re compatible with Xbox, PS4, Switch, PC, and Mac, so no matter what you game on, you’re covered. They’re wired with a detachable boom microphone with echo cancellation tech, memory foam ear cushions, and everything you need to game in comfort while chatting it up with your crew. Plus, they’re just $30. You can’t go wrong there.



hex DIY home security system

Really, we should all have the luxury of feeling safe everywhere, but above all we should at least all feel safe in our homes. This home security system from Hex works by using existing Wi-Fi waves in your home to detect motion. If someone moves through these waves, they bounce, break, and bend around them just like water would in a pool. If the Hex detects a certain level of disruption, you will be notified via the app and a high volume siren will sound off from the system itself to scare off any intruder. StackSocial has the home security system for 15% off.



Lepow 15.6" portable Monitor

Dual monitors for me was once seen as a luxury. Now I see them as an absolute necessity. So much so that I hate to work anywhere else than home at my desk. My work will take me measurably longer if I’m only working off of one screen. However, just as dual monitors are becoming the norm, so are portable ones. This 15.6" portable monitor from Lepow means that you can travel and get your work done on the move without sacrificing productivity. Amazon has it for 25% off. That’s a savings of $63. I’m not lying when I say I’m going to add this to the cart right after publishing this post.



Caldrea ginger pomelo scented candle

It’s important to have a good scent present in your living space. Not only will it be inviting to your guests, but it will also help you feel better. Satisfying scents have been scientifically proven to evoke positive and uplifting emotions. Who doesn’t want to feel positive!? Hooray for science! These candles contain essential oils that will keep your home smelling fresh. The base is made from vegetable wax and beeswax. No funky chemicals (phthalates, paraffin, lead) are involved in the process of creating these so you can be at ease. You will keep the nostrils flaring in positivity for 45 hours with just one candle. Save 25% and bring on the happy emotions today.

betrayal at the house on the hill

Betrayal at the House on the Hill is every B horror movie you’ve ever seen rolled into one. My friends and I started getting into, for lack of a better term, more “advanced” tabletop/board games a few years ago. Betrayal acted as sort of our intro into TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. There is ample opportunity for roleplay which certainly enhances the experience. If you lean into the goofiness and tropes of the genre, you are in for a really fun and laugh-filled couple of hours.



pet union pro dog grooming kit

You don’t need an expensive groomer to trim your pet’s hair. It might be easier than you think. This Pet Union Professional Dog Grooming Kit has everything you would need to keep your pet’s furry coat in line from a clipper with attachments, to scissors, to combs. The low noise clippers ensures your pet is comfortable throughout the grooming process and keep’s your anxious little friend at ease. You can get the grooming kit for just $28 over at Amazon.

dr-ho neck pain pro 6-piece set

Have you ever woken up after a night’s sleep and had a sore neck or tense feeling shoulders? Have you ever been sore from incorrect posture throughout the day? I know I have, and it is the most unpleasant way to start and/or finish my day. You deserve to wake up and feel ready to conquer the day. You also want to be able to relax at the end of the day. It’s time to have the Dr. Ho Neck Pain Pro keep you free from discomfort. This device stimulates your nerves to help reduce pain signals sent to the brain via Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS). The Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) this device provides will cause your muscles to contract and relax to promote local circulation and reduce soreness. The Auto-Modulating Pulse (AMP) produces a variety of stimulations so your body will not adapt to the treatment. This gadget has numerous massage techniques that will directly target those sore areas. It also comes with additional body pads that allow you to use TENS on other painful areas. It is time to take control of your pain and save $89 today.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven

If you spend a lot of time making home-cooked meals, you’ve probably thought about picking up a nice, versatile cast iron oven. Don’t wait any longer, because the colorful Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is just $180 at Amazon right now, and it’s certainly one of the nicest we’ve seen. It’s a brightly-colored oven that has a wide base, shock-resistant exterior, and a smooth inside that promotes caramelization while preventing sticking and stains. Its dome-shaped lid helps push continuous circulation of heat and moisture, and come on — it just looks like it’s capable of making appetizing food. Go ahead and pick one up before they’re gone, because at this price you may regret missing out.



shrek 4-movie collection (blu-ray)

If you have not seen the Shrek movies, then you must have been living in a swamp. The comical genius of Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy in these movies is brilliant. The storylines and scenes in these movies will entertain kids and adults. I love when a “kids” movie can push the lines a little to entertain adults. The messages throughout the Shrek movies can resonate with everyone. My personal favorite is that sometimes the people around us are annoying, but as long as we share a love for each other, that is all that matters. Watch Shrek test his mental strength and take 23% off today.

The Overthrow II Bicycle

Cycling has really taken off in the last two years. With the ongoing you-know-what, gyms were closed down with many still not operating at full capacity. Folks had to look to other outlets to get their fitness regiment in. Enter, the bicycle. It easy to social distance on and can provide one hell of a workout. Though will the increase in demand, it’s been tough to find one at a reasonable price—especially for just looking for a commuter option. Luckily, StackSocial has the Overthrow II at a discount—30% off. You can hit the road and get some solid cardio in for only $349. The lightweight design is only 26 pounds, comes with a front and rear brake, and comes 90% assembled. The included tools will help you finish the job in only 10 minutes.



Pokemon tcg: 25th anniversary pikachu v-union collection box

The time is FINALLY here! The Pokemon 25th Anniversary collection has been released! I have personally been waiting for this collection to come out for almost 2 years. I love the fact that they created a Pikachu box that surrounds the new meta recently introduced. Plus, how could you not love a jumbo card with 100 versions of Pikachu art on it! This Celebrations release has a subset that will bring you right down memory lane. Another cool thing about this collection box is that Pokemon includes 2 additional booster packs from previous sets in it on top of the 4 Celebrations packs. This set will keep collectors and players of the TCG very entertained. Happy hunting trainers, I hope you catch your big three!

pico genie portable led Projector

The weather is still going to be pretty nice out for a month or two. Consider having some outdoor movie nights with a Pico Genie portable projector. It has low noise, autofocus, and auto keystone so it will be easy to set up and start watching your favorite shows and movies. It also comes with a tripod and a carrying case so you can pack it up and take it anywhere. Set it up on your neighbor’s lawn to project on the side of their house since they have that one perfect wall with solid white brick and no window. They’ll be out of town until Tuesday so they won’t even know you were there watching Squid Game.



treblab x3 pro true wireless earbuds

Back in the day, my favorite headphones were those behind the head “street style” headphones. Not just because I looked “so cool” wearing them, they were great because they did not fall off of my head like those “not cool” looking headphones that went over the top of your head. With the Treblab X3 Pro, you will look “cool” and know that these earbuds will not fall off during the most crucial part of your song or workout. The sound quality of these earbuds is crisp with solid deep bass. They are IPX7 rated (sweatproof) which means they can endure any sport or activity you throw at them. With a Bluetooth connectivity range of 33 feet, you will not need to carry your phone around to stay jamming. The battery will last up to a whopping 45 hours. 9 hours on a single charge plus four additional charges in the charging case. You should get to dancing and save $35 today.

Homigo Rechargeable light bulbs

A power outage during a storm or otherwise can range from being inconvenient to catastrophic. Especially during the night when you have no sources of light. Well, are designed specifically for that scenario. They each hold a charge of up to three to five house so even without power running to them, you’ll be able to light up your home. They’ll automatically turn on if there is some sort of power failure. Amazon has a 4 pack for $5 off right now.



rotate DIY watchmaking kit

I love my smartwatch, but it’s not for every occasion. At formal events like a wedding, it’s nice to go traditional and unplug. You can actually build your own mechanical wristwatch using a simple all-in-one kit. The Rotate DIY watchmaking kit is only $150 on StackSocial. Learn as you go with a comprehensive guide and you put together the hand-wound battery, suede leather straps, 44mm casing, and sapphire glass.



