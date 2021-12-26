Sweetnight Twilight 10" Mattress in a Box
Listen, you’ll be hard pressed to find a mattress in a box for less than $500 these days—especially one that’s comfy, temperature sensitive, and not made of just foam. Foam mattresses are super trendy, but Sweetnight knows that not everyone is willing to give up their precious coils, and for good reason. Coils help to stabilize your mattress uniformly across the whole thing, contributing to great edge support and a bouncier, less squishy mattress overall. Sweetnight’s Twilight 10" mattress in a box is 17% off in the queen size and (wait for it) 50% off in a king. That means you can get a beautiful king mattress for less than $300—what are you waiting for?
Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
As someone who only wears makeup on occasion, I despise using so much disposable cotton every time I need to take my makeup off. Not only is it wasteful, but it also fills up your bathroom trash can super fast—not to mention that disposable cotton pads often get oversaturated with cleanser or toner and end up dribbling down your arm while you’re washing your face. Say goodbye to all of that with Greenzla’s reusable makeup remover pads. They’re made with 100% bamboo cotton and stitched carefully so they can go through the wash over and over again. These pads are usually $16 for 20 pads, so jump on this $10 deal while it lasts.
Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier
Okay, fine, you might sneeze at some point in your life, even if you have this shiny new air purifier. But Bissell’s air320 smart purifier is designed to keep the air in your home as fresh as possible, with a HEPA filter that’ll keep allergens like pet dander, pollen, and dust out of your lungs. Even if you only use this thing to clear out that bacon smell after breakfast each morning, it’s worth the $200. Oh, and speaking of the price, this air purifier is typically $340, so you can save $140 if you buy it today on Amazon. Plus it looks like a vintage amp or a neat speaker, so it won’t kill your vibe despite its practicality. Yeah, you’re sold. I can tell.
The Smartest Streaming Bundle 5-Year Subscription
You spend so much money on subscriptions and spend too much time surfing through these apps but not finding anything good to watch. The smartest streaming bundle is here to keep you entertained and save you browsing time. This five-year subscription includes five different streaming services. Curiosity Stream is the place for adventure, nature, science, and history programs with the most interesting stories. Somm TV fills you in on the creation of great wine and fine meals, giving you access to the growers, vintners, and chefs. Tastemade combines the fun side of food with travel, home, and design. Topic is for all the crime thrillers from around the world. Nebula has you laughing with uninterrupted original content for all to enjoy. One Day University offers live and on-demand lectures right from the comfort of your own home. Save $130 today and enjoy streaming.
Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
When you were a kid, fake feeding a doll was so much fun, especially when it would react to us feeding or hydrating it. This animatronic Grogu is a million times cuter than those dolls from years ago. This little guy makes adorable sounds and performs fun animated motions. Placing any of the included accessories in his hand or mouth to make him react accordingly. He has no problem letting you know if the food is yummy or yucky. When he wants to be picked up, he reaches both arms into the air waiting for your love. He also performs a bunch of sound effects and movements from Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Moving ears, blinking eyes, this toy is a Furby on steroids. Save $40 on your baby Yoda today.
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet
If you want to showcase your favorite Mandalorian in your gaming room or office, this is the best way to do just that. At 635 pieces there’s a lot of impressive detail here, with Boba Fett’s iconic helmet in all its glory, recently seen partially worn by ‘The Child’ in ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney+ series. This LEGO Boba Fett Helmet measures 21cm high, which won’t take up too much room anywhere, and when you consider that his targeting rangefinder can be swiveled for when Boba needs to lock on to a lone Jedi or Wampa, it’s hard to resist at 20% off.
Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2
Movie collections tend to make sense. Want to own all the Fast & Furious movies? You can buy that. How about all the Spider-Man movies? You can buy that as well. Well, what about six unconnected movies from different decades that just happen to be produced by Sony? No, see that wouldn’t make any ... hang on ... I’m getting word you can do exactly that. For $93, you can own a 4K UHD Blu-ray set of Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network. I’m kinda at a loss for words. Yes, after I watch the 1981 military comedy starring Bill Murray, it puts me right in the mood to watch how Facebook came to be. And then from there, I just gotta watch that 1968 Charles Dickens adaptation of that orphan kid eating the grool. I’m sure this package deal will make someone out there incredibly happy.
Nintendo Gift Card
You can grab a $99 Nintendo gift card for $84 today at Walmart. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, even though in the last month or so, many of their Switch staples have gone for between $40 and $50, it’s not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months after release. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $15 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.
PlayStation Plus 1-Year Membership
The long-awaited PlayStation 5 launched on November 12 of 2020 yet they are still near impossible to find. Even though many of us are still waiting, you lucky few who do have one should be taking full advantage of your new console and take it online with a PlayStation Plus subscription renewal (still required for online multiplayer and monthly freebies) at Eneba. $35 nets a whole year. Simply redeem the code PSN365DEC at checkout and you’re set for 365 days.
Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows
Hello. The best-selling pillows on Amazon? Yeah, they’re 40% off from now until 12/25. Score a 2-pack (that’s right) of the Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Size Pillows for just $30 when you clip the coupon right on the page. Filled with a luxe down alternative in a 250 thread count breathable cover, these pillows are ideal for anyone who gets even remotely warm overnight. Also, the simple design ensures they work for side, stomach, and back sleepers alike. Why not give them a try when they’re marked down from $50? Or you could continue to enjoy neck stiffness and shoulder pain from whatever it is you’re currently using. Up to you, really.
Flourish Pancakes
Oh, the joyous scent, texture, and flavor of a tower of fresh, fluffy pancakes. Topped with a pad of quickly-melting butter. Bottle of real maple syrup waiting to power your morning cardio warm-up before the protein and carbs kick in and give you the lift you need to haul weight around, tearing the fibers of your musculature, that it will only build itself back better, stronger than before. You should be so lucky. Scratch that; you are so lucky, friend, thanks to our exclusive deal on this Flourish Pancakes buttermilk protein pancake mix! Go on and toss in our super secret promo code INV15 at checkout and enjoy this pancake and waffle mix, each serving of which is loaded with 23 grams of protein and 7 grams of poop-shootin’ fiber. Made with milled flaxseed, its got your omegas 3, net 37 grams of carbs, and zero added sugar—because you don’t need your carbs cheaply jacked. So I don’t know why you’re still here with me. The sun is rising, friend, and all you’ve lifted is your phone. Wipe the sleep from your eyes, buy some pancakes mix, and get pumped.
47-Quart Portable Fridge and Freezer
*Slaps lid* this puppy can hold so much doomsday prep ... Or, you know, tailgating supplies. It’s the F40C4TMP 47-Quart Portable Fridge and Freezer, and that’s right, it’s on even wheels. Do you camp? Take the RV up the coast? Feed the Gronkowski family, perhaps? This 12-volt wonder is for you. It’ll operate smoothly at up to a 30-degree angle, meaning you can even drag it somewhere. Best of all, 20% off right now, meaning it’ll only run you $295 to pack up the fridge, head for the hills, and never look back. Your order includes the portable fridge/freezer, an AC adapter, a DC power cord, a user guide, a removable divider, a removable storage basket, and even 24 months of product support. Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that Zorp the Surveyor won’t have returned to Earth before then, but it’s nice to know you’ll have a healthy amount of coverage prior to.
2022 Art of Drawing Bundle
Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve always had trouble with certain aspects of drawing, it an be an extraordinary help to get some structured lessons on how to approach artistic improvement, and you can get over 25 hours of that for just $30 right now with this deal on drawing courses at StackSocial. Courses cover difficult intermediate and advanced areas like figure drawing, contouring, proportions, while beginners can learn basic skills or even focus on honing skills in cartoon character drawing. You can even learn how to make great art in Photoshop, which is one of the most powerful—and intimidating—digital art tools available. There’s a lot to be excited about in this package if you’re an aspiring artist, and while it won’t specifically teach you how to draw Wario, by the end of it, you can almost certainly figure it out! But hurry, this deal is only going for 6 more days!
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Alerrrrt! The Apple Watch Series 7—the newest in the Apple Watch line—is on sale, but only if you like green. Just kidding, the other colors are on sale, too, but you’ll save the most if you’re willing to sport this forest-colored chrome look. The Series 7 GPS is fit with a Retina display that’s larger than the last Apple Watch, and it stays on all the time for those of you who want, um, an actual watch. It also includes new features like workout tracking for Pilates classes, new health apps to track blood oxygen levels and heart rate, and much faster charging. Get your new green wristwatch for $339 today.
Crave Naturals Detangling Brush
Whether you like square or round hairbrushes, Crave Naturals has you covered. These detangling brushes are made with super flexible bristles designed to gently work through knots without yanking out big chunks of hair. My boyfriend and I both have long, thick hair, and we use these brushes so that our bathroom floor isn’t constantly covered in masses of fallen hair. Even for curly folks, these hairbrushes won’t mess up your curl pattern whether you’re brushing wet or dry. Take $5 off at Amazon today.
Select Streaming Services on Prime Video
Have you been waiting until you’re in a hotel with Showtime to watch Dexter: New Blood? Because that’s what I did. And I’m sitting here, wondering what happens in episode three, like an absolute joker. Don’t be like me! Select streaming services, including Starz, Showtime, Paramount+, Discovery+, PBS Kids, and so many more, are all on sale for $0.99 per month. This deal only lasts until January 3, so make sure to stock up on all your favorite channels so you can spend the first months of 2022 binging your favorite TV. (That’s what we’re all going to be doing anyway, right?) Check out all the channels on offer here.
Dollar Flight Club
The travel club: for those who don’t have the time to literally sit around day and night hunting for flight deals (that’s basically all of us). Dollar Flight Club does, though, because, you know, they get paid to do that, and right now a lifetime subscription to their service is discounted by as much as 91%. With one of their two plans on offer—Premium ($99) and Premium+ ($149)— you’ll be notified of short-lived deals and mistake fares from your chosen airports, as well as discounts up to 50% on Dollar Fight Club partners like Babbel, Scribd, Huckberry, and more. If you are the version of me in my 20s that used their extra cash to travel instead of party, the Dollar Flight Club could genuinely get you to some very cool places for very little money—examples they provide are round trip flights to Greece for $394, Hawaii for $129, Aruba for $168, and more. Just one of these trips would save you money. Of course, this is also a great last-minute gift for your jet-setting friend or family member.
The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle
I am once again confounded by a website’s insanely great deal on something incredibly valuable. This time it’s StackSocial offering their Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle to StackSkills, plus Rosetta Stone, for $179. Do you know what the the price for these bundles are on a regular day? If not, I’ll just tell you: They’ll run you $1,615. So this unlimited lifetime pass to just, like keep learning, and keep growing, and keep broadening your horizons, and acquire all kinds of valuable knowledge until the sun goes supernova is 90% off at present. Included in the bundle are all 24 of Rosetta Stone’s language courses and StackSocial’s existing library of 1,000+, not to mention the 50 or more they add each month. Whether you’re looking for technical skills that will take your business idea to the next level or want to secretly learn a second language so you can prove that your neighbors are talking about you behind your back, this is the deal to take advantage of.
Best Buy TV Sale
TVs, we got TVs here! If you have just kept missing great TV deals this season and you’ve been kicking yourself, here’s one last chance to get in on some great discounts on some of the best TVs going. My personal favorites in this deal are the massive 77" LG A1, marked down by $700 to $2,500, and the TCL 65" 4K for $400, discounted by 38% right now. The first for obvious reasons: it’s an excellent 4K OLED with deep blacks that’s solid for movie watching, and because of its 120Hz refresh rate with VRR, gaming on this TV is a thing of joy and beauty. Why the TCL? Because a 65" TV for $400 is just a wonderful thing for anyone who wants a great big TV and usually can’t afford it. They don’t have the best viewing angles or the widest color gamut, but they’re still sharp and you still get HDR 10 out of them. Also included in this deal is the intriguing Hisense 75" Dual Cell—the first TV to market using a panel tech heretofore only seen in studio reference displays, this is arguably the best LED tech for competing directly with OLED, and at $2,000, it’s a deep discount from its original MSRP of $3,500. And in the middle we have the Vizio 70" M7 Series Quantum LED 4K for $750. I haven’t personally looked at this TV, but at $750, it’s another mighty fine price for a great big screen. There are, of course, plenty more TVs in this deal, and just about all of the deals extend to more screen sizes, so play around with those dropdown menus and find the best TV for you or someone you love while this deal lasts.
DeWalt 10-Piece Cordless Power Tool Kit
Even if you have a couple of these already, you should probably pick up this 10-piece cordless power tool kit from DeWalt, discounted by $400 at Amazon. All of them use the same 20V battery you may already have, and it comes with a charger and two more batteries. Also in this deal are a power drill, impact driver, blower, flashlight, grinder, reciprocating saw, and more, as well as two tool bags to put them all in. That’s quite a tool kit for $599, and would make a great gift for, say, your kid who will soon move out on their own, or for yourself if you need to fill some holes in your repertoire or just want a few back-ups for a rainy day.
Learn Game Development Bundle
What’s up gamer? You’ve been playing games all your life, but have you ever considered making them? Unity is free to download, so why not poke around in it. You may really like it and could perhaps have a new career in front of you. The guy who made The Forgotten City was a lawyer for a decade who quit his job to pursue game development after his Skyrim mod took off. This could be your journey too. And to help you with it, you can learn a lot of what you need to know with this bundle of six courses for just $40. That’s a value of $970 reduced down to pocket change for a limited time.
The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set
Bill Waterson’s Calvin and Hobbes was a staple for many kids growing up. A wacky hyperactive kid with a wild imagination whose best friend is his stuffed tiger. As you get older, you realized the true star of this series is Dad. Getting children to believe any “fact” you make up because you said it with a straight face is one of the many joys of becoming an adult. If your only exposure to this wonderful comic series is an unlicensed devious child peeing on your rival sports team, I implore you to check out the real Calvin. Now you can own them all yourself for a mere $70. Three hardcover volumes containing every cartoon to ever appear in syndication and you can save $55 buying it.
Macy’s Champion Sale
Champion is one of those brands that like, the quality is there, and the line’s range of cuts and styles is there, and the color palette ranges from pastel to bold without fading, and it’s impossible not to stan. Unfortunately, Champion knows this, and prices its sweats accordingly. But there’s a low-key Champion Sale happening at Macy’s right now that just may save us all. I’m excited about the Women’s Powerblend Logo Hoodie being down to $38, and the Men’s Script Logo T-Shirt is, impossibly, just $15. I also regret paying more than $18 for Men’s Jersey Joggers, but in my defense, I did not know that there would one day be a sale at Macy’s on them. There are a ton of markdowns to browse, and some are even available at an additional 15% off when you use promo code GIVE at checkout.
Sunny Magnetic Mini Pedal Cycle
If you’re familiar with home exercise tech, you know they’re usually massive devices that take up an entire section of a room. Even those treadmills that say they fold up really end up as impromptu dog beds and present-wrapping stations. The Sunny Health & Fitness pedal cycle is a small, unassuming device that you can use with any normal chair or desk. This magnetic cycle machine can be used on a desktop, for your arms, or on the floor, for your legs. That means you can get a wonderful workout from head to toe, all with this device that takes up less than four square feet of space. The magnets allow you to choose your resistance, too, so you can pedal laps around your weak roommates (or vice versa). Get it for 25% off on Amazon today.
Hey Bud Skincare
Hey, bud! You’ve been doing so much holiday shopping for everyone else; why not treat yourself to something for a change? Perhaps... healthier skin? Australia’s renowned beauty line Hey Bud Skincare is offering 20% off plus a free clay mask with purchases of $75 or more. Just enter promo code XMAS20 at checkout. As for what hemp even means for your routine: Per Hey Bud, the plant’s gamma-linolenic acid is among the most effective natural ingredients for regulating skin’s moisture. As a result, their product line helps treat acne, blackheads, dry skin, oily skin, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and plenty of other concerns that being a human person with skin may cause you to experience from time to time. Plus, who doesn’t like free stuff?
Gang Beasts
There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest. Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and just pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme, and when you combine that with the game’s reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Get it for only $13 on PS4 or Xbox One. It’s also on Nintendo Switch, but that is only down to $25 which is still $10 off its normal price mind you.
Amazon Music + 6 Months Disney+
We have come a long way from our VHS and cassette tape collections. Just imagine how much it would cost to have all of the movies, tv shows, and music that you have access to with this subscription back in the day. With this Amazon Music subscription, you get Disney+ free for 6 months. I personally believe Disney+ is worth at least $10 a month. All of the content you get on that service is incredible and they frequently release new shows. Not only do you have access to all of your favorite artists, you will now watch Aladdin over and over singing all of the great songs free for 6-months! If you are a Prime member, you get 2 for the price of one right now for only $8 dollars a month. Don’t worry about rewinding your old Disney tapes anymore.
Back 4 Blood
Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launched earlier this year which combines what we love about Left 4 Dead with a new card-based customization system. Amazon has it on PlayStation and Xbox consoles for just $25.
Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym
Need to get ripped fast? Not possible. Or is it? The Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is $500 at Amazon right now, which means you’ll save $300 (or 37%) on a basically complete fitness system with just one click. This garage- and basement-friendly behemoth offers over 25 unique workouts and 200lbs. of resistance, plus its bench will convert to a rolling seat for “aerobic rowing” but also fold up vertically to take up less space when stored. The updated model includes a space to dock a smartphone. If you need to build up your personal fitness center from scratch, this all-in-one setup will do it. It’s only a matter of committing yourself to actually using it from there, but how hard could that be?
Peachwood Sitewide Sale
If you find the seasonal woes setting in with the sun setting sooner and the weather getting colder, Peachwood has the perfect solution. Right now, engage in some self-care and combat the winter blues with a new vibe. The natural production of serotonin can turn any chilly day around. Warm up and put a smile on you or your partner’s face with 50% off any item. Just use the code GO50 at check out and instantly the savings.
This rabbit is absolutely one of my faves, and you need it now. The Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.
