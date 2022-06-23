If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $34 off right now compared to Amazon when you use the code DSRVDB, bringing your total down to $140. You’ll get one motion detection doorbell that will alert you whenever someone approaches, and you can review the live 1080p feed from either the Echo Show 5, your smartphone, or other compatible devices. You can even speak to them with a 2-way microphone if you want, which you should certainly take advantage of if you’re avoiding human contact.

Do you like gardening? Can you teach me how? I mean, the concept is great, but my god, I never met a plant I couldn’t inadvertently kill. So maybe we should start smaller, like with the AeroGarden Sprout that’s 20% off at Best Buy. This streamlined version offers an aesthetically pleasing way to grow up to three herbs, flowers, or veggies from the comfort of our home kitchens (or wherever). This indoor herb garden includes a 10W LED grow light that’s attuned to the specific needs of plants, encouraging maximum photosynthesis for quick natural growth and “abundant harvests.” It’s just $80 right now, which is a small price to pay for something that’s going to allow us to grow (and can, and store) our apocalypse rations year-round.

Worried that it’s too late to jump on the latest juice/smoothie/whatever liquid food trend (gazpacho maybe)? Wrong. Right now, you can pick up a Ninja BL610 Professional Blender at Amazon for the low price of $90. They’re usually $100 at least, which means you’re saving 10% on this 72 oz. premium blender that’s sure to be the envy of your other kitchen gadgets. It’s slim but powerful, and features the essential settings you’d need from an everyday countertop blender. Plus, it’s from Ninja, so you know it’s quality and efficient. I highly recommend grabbing one at this price as a (admittedly belated) gift for your favorite grad.

If you’re a Windows devotee who felt like saving 85% on the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License this week, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s suite of essentials for just $50 at StackSocial. It’s a one-time purchase and one-time installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month ad infinitum for an app that, at some point stopped highlighting the text you want it to. This Microsoft Office Bundle includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. I won’t lie to you: I don’t know what those last two are, but it’s probably nice to have them. All languages are included, updates are supported, and as long as you redeem the download code within 30 days of purchase, you’ve got it made in the shade.

The Samsung Discover sales event continues onward. Every day this week, there will be new products within their lineup with significant discounts or even free gifts included. Today one of the highlights is $1,000 off the 2022 model for the 85" Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. QLED creates its picture by utilizing a grid of quantum mini LEDs which allow for ultra-precise and breathtaking color. See your favorite shows and movies upscaled to 8K resolution with the AI-based processor. The Smart TV utilizes a feature called Real Depth Enhancer which can increase the contrast of elements in the foreground the way the human eye processes depth, making the content you watch richer than ever before.

You don’t always have to buy useful things that serve a purpose, sometimes it can and should be a treat. This Donner Electric Drum Set is down to $484 today, and is a great way to mess around with drumming in a less messy way, there are multiple coaching functions, loads of different built-in sounds, comes with a full set of drums and cymbals, and even has a kick pedal.

Pets stink. It doesn’t matter how much you love them, they smell, and while it can be fine, sometimes you need a way to get rid of it. The Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator is down to $30 today, and this citrus spray is designed to get rid of smells, it comes with a UV light to help you see any hidden stains, and it’s easy to use with good effect. This is a must for all pet owners.

If you’re security conscious then having a good alert system for your driveway can do wonders. This Long-Range Solar Driveway Alarm System is down to $90 today, and comes with two sensors and one receiver, is solar-powered, is easy to adjust, easy to install, and will detect movement across a wide range for your peace of mind. Sleep easier knowing there is a simple solution right outside your door. And you’re getting this all for an excellent price.

Now that summer has officially arrived, it’s time to upgrade your seasonal wardrobe accordingly. We recommend starting with the JACHS NY Summer Pack. JACHS NY has about 200 (seriously) options to choose from, spanning stretch shorts, polos, short-sleeved shirts, cozy henleys, t-shirts, and more. Enter our exclusive promo code 3PK at checkout to grab three styles for just $69, plus free returns if there’s anything you don’t love. But with a sale on everything from classic colors to playful prints, it’s unlikely you’ll need to return anything. The sale runs through Wednesday, June 29, so you have just over a week to experiment with new patterns and shorter inseams at this very nice price.

An electric scooter can free up a lot of time and energy by allowing you to zip from place to place without a car. They’re great for urban and suburban settings. This Evercross Electric Scooter is down to $680 today, and along with having a compact and foldable design, has a seat for comfort, has an LCD display for stats, can go up to 28 miles, hit speeds of up to 28 miles an hour, and is easy to charge too.

Summer is a great time to revamp your skincare routine. There’s no shame in needing a little extra boost, especially if your skin is a little older. The Retinol Renewal Kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.



This is a two-part system made to enhance your pores both night and day. The Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment is a lightweight cream to put on each morning. Gently rub this in to help fight against spots, lines, dull areas, and even redness. The Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum is patted on at night to smooth and tighten as you snooze. Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. This treatment is perfect for all skin types and an excellent option to kickstart skin self-care.

The cinematic trailer that revealed the game fired off on all cylinders. Battlefield 2042 is massive, packed with vehicles, and breaking new ground for the series with cataclysmic weather effects. It’s also pretty freaking cool to see DICE leaning into the awesome stunts players have been performing in the current game like transferring from a quad to a helicopter in midair as well as launching yourself out of a jet to fire off an RPG only to safely re-enter said jet before it falls out of the sky. If that doesn’t have you sold, Battlefield 2042 allows for up to 128 players in a match. If you’d like to hop in on the action, you can get the game for as low as $20.

If you’re entering a new workplace where Excel is on the menu and you’re feeling nervous, then maybe you should get The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows while it’s on sale for $79. Sure, it’s a lot of words, but it’ll give you access to not only a lifetime license for Office Pro Plus, but also includes a range of courses to access that’ll help you become a spreadsheet wizard, which is a lot more useful than you might think. This is a great program to add to your workspace setup. Easy to use and well worth every penny.

They’re creepy and they’re spooky, mysterious and spooky, available on Blu-ray, The Addams Family. Well, soon they will be ... The Addams Family’s first jump to the big screen in 1991 is getting a 4K UHD release which comes with a Steelbook case. This may be sacrilegious to say, but when I hear the name Raul Julia, I think of M. Bison in Street Fighter before I think of Gomez Addams. Perhaps I’m the one who should get this movie and watch it on repeat until I erase that other performance from my head. Well, maybe save for that “Tuesday” line which is still really good. The Addams Family 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook releases September 13.

Now that I’ve seen this air mattress, I’m furious I ever slept on any other kind. Especially because the Englander Queen-Sized Air Mattress with Built-In Pump is on sale at Amazon. Clip the coupon to drop the price down from $140 to $105, which is a beyond reasonable price for a versatile item like this. First of all, it can inflate in 90 seconds, and then deflate at the press of a button. It includes a microfiber cover to keep you cool and comfortable all evening. If that weren’t enough, it’s suitable for outdoor and indoor use alike, meaning you can take it camping with you and then back inside when you get rained out and the kids need a different type of adventure. Also, if you’re lacking in extra overnight space, you can offer it to your guests. Or look really good by insisting they take your standard bed while you sleep on this durable, extra-high, and extra-wide air mattress. Oh, and it’s still lightweight enough to be portable. Again, ridiculous that I’ve been coerced into camping with any other type of setup.

All week long, Samsung will highlight new daily deals across their entire wide range of products. For instance, for today only you can save $150 on a new Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB of storage as supplies last. You can also get up to $1,000 in credit when trading in an old phone toward it. This is Samsung’s flagship smartphone for a reason. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slim silhouette, is available in a gorgeous choice of colors, and is just a dang good smartphone. The 4mm processor is the fastest chip ever on a Galaxy smartphone. The battery lasts long and charges quickly. The camera quality is stunning thanks to the three different lenses and HDR video support. Keep checking back daily for more new deals all throughout the week.

Finding a cheap flight with Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription is easy — once you’re signed up, just set your home airport and watch the deals roll in straight to your inbox. Once you see one you’re interested in, book it and save up to $2,000/trip with their incredible deals. For the amount of flights you’re going to book over your lifetime, the $99 subscription fee — currently 94% off from the usual price of $1,690 — is going to pay for itself over and over again. Better yet, they are currently giving away a chance to win $5,000 towards a dream vacation. Anyone can enter the giveaway for free, but with a purchase of Dollar Flight Club’s Premium Plus subscription, you get five entries into the giveaway. The Premium Plus subscription sends deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. The deals range from domestic flights, international ones, and even mistake fares from your home airports. You’ll also get discounts up to 50% from Dollar Flights Club’s partners such as Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more so you’ll have everything you need for your upcoming destination, as well as access to tips on how to travel smarter from travel experts. Ever had a dream getaway in mind only to find that the flight prices were out of your budget? Never again!

It’s time to upgrade your wireless audio with these AirPods Pro—you know, the AirPods for professionals—for $52 off their usual price at Amazon. If you’re not in the know, these are the in-ear variants of Apple’s line of true wireless earbuds that do noise canceling and spatial audio, and pair so very well and quickly with Apple products like iPhone, iPad, the company’s computers, and even the Apple Watch. This particular deal includes the 2021 update that added a MagSafe case to the mix, removing the guesswork from wireless charging.

Menopause! No one likes to talk about it, but about half of the world’s population is either currently experiencing it or on track to later in life, so we might as well get a lot more comfortable with it. Unless you’re in perimenopause or active menopause, in which case, you’re allowed to be uncomfortable. Actually, you aren’t, since you can take 20% off menopause vitamins from JSHealth with promo code US20MP60 at checkout. JSHealth created the Menopause+ formula to address the not-so-unique needs of people in this stage of life. They’re made with a blend of herbs and nutrients to help reduce night sweats, offer tension relief, boost energy, and improve your overall well-being. Plus, instead of a bunch of chemicals, the vitamins include Black Cohosh, Passionflower, Ziziphus, Chaste Tree, Sage, and then names you know like Vitamins B6, C, E, D3, and K2. Buy a 60-day supply today and save 20% with the code above. Everyone wins!

