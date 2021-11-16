Yard or lawn games are becoming more and more popular, probably because they’re fun, easy-to-play, and budget-friendly. One such game is cornhole—also known as bean bag toss or bags depending on where you’re from. From the name itself, you might deduce the basics of the game. “Corn” refers to the bag of corn kernels you use to score through the central hole in the board. Since it’s quite an easy and fun-loving game, we have hand-picked the top cornholes in 2021 for you, your friends, and your family. After all, games are meant to be played with your loved ones for a little friendly competition.

Advertisement

Detailing Our Favorite Cornholes of 2021

With the shape of a tailgate, this cornhole gaming set comprises two slant boards that can be placed on any surface due to the two sturdy back stands. You will find eight bean bags filled with kernels and divided into two equal sets of blue and red colors. These bags can withstand any weather condition, thereby allowing you to play the game throughout the year.



To make the boards sturdy and durable, the manufacturers have added steel frames along the longer edges. Hence, they can withstand any impact force from the tossed beanbag, allowing you to practice any type of cornhole toss having different projectile heights!

Key Features

UV-resistant and waterproof boards to help you play in every weather condition

Double-zippered nylon carry bag for storing the boards and the bean bags with ease

Optional LEDs are available for helping you play at night

Available in multiple sizes and finishes

G/O Media may get a commission 10% Off Do or Drink Party Game Truth or dare on booze

It’s just like truth or dare, but you’ll actually want to play—because with every card comes a challenge that gets you and your friends more and more tipsy. Buy for $27 at Do or Drink Use the promo code INV10

This versatile cornhole has sturdy and robust boards, allowing you to use it in the beaches, your backyard, the front turf-covered lawn, and more. You will find eight clothed beanbags of blue and green colors in this gaming set. Thus, you and your game mates won’t have any problem identifying which bag to throw for scoring the bags.



Advertisement

In addition, both the boards are reinforced with corner protectors to avoid getting damaged by any chance. The best thing about the product is that you can use the boards as the carry case once you flip and connect them in the form of a case bag. It’s quite a unique way to manufacture a carrying bag which will help you to save time and eliminate the chances of accidentally losing the bag.

Key Features

Built-in handles make the cornhole set portable

Collapsible all-weather fabric bags to help you play in any condition

Solid and robust stands to set the boards easily in the diagonal position

Available in four beautiful finishes; Americana, Liberty, Stars & Stripes, and Traditional wood

Advertisement

Advertisement

This cornhole set is highly durable because its boards are made from wood and coated with a melamine laminate. So, even if you accidentally drop something sharp on them or they collide with other items, there won’t be any scratches on the boards’ surfaces.



In addition, the cornhole boards are bolstered with foldable wooden legs so that you can set them up and play anywhere. You can also quickly flip the boards and connect them together to form a sturdy suitcase and carry it around easily. Thanks to its rope handles, there won’t be too much pressure on your hands while transporting the set.

Key Features

Reinforced with solid and durable carry handles to make transportation easy

Foldable wooden stands to help in easy setting of the game

Comes with eight bean bags that can be stored between the two boards

The boards stick together with velcro and act as a case

Advertisement

If you are looking for a popular tailgate cornhole set with a classic American design, this is the set for you. Its boards are made from high-quality wood and this specific variation is painted with the American flag design on the top surface. Furthermore, they are coated with clear varnish to give them an elegant finish and prevent scratches and abrasions. Since these boards weigh only 15 pounds, you can easily carry them for parties, picnics, barbecues, and more in a durable, handmade bag.

Advertisement

This set also comes with eight bags, four having red and white horizontal straps while the rest with a beautifully printed polka dotted fabric cover.

Key Features

Equipped with a strong and highly durable carry bag for transportation and storage

Heavy-duty duck canvas fabric has improved the resilience and durability of bean bags

Varnished finishing on the boards’ surfaces to improve the performance and lifetime

This cornhole set is available in multiple finishes and sizes

They’re easily customizable, thanks to the varnished surface of the boards

Advertisement

This cornhole gaming set comprises two MDF boards having aluminum frames for more longevity and robustness. Since they are lightweight, you can carry them easily from one place to the other. In addition, you will get eight all-weather bags colored in blue and red hues. Owing to the color differences, everyone playing along with you will be able to identify their teams and play accordingly, especially the kids. The lightweight bags also allow you to make the most out of the game by easily tossing them and winning points.



Advertisement

On top of everything, the collapsible design of the boards will help you transform them into a carrying case so that you can carry them anywhere for a tailgating picnic. So, the next time you plan a trip or an outdoor party with your family, you can easily count on this cornhole set in your entertainment options.

Key Features

Highly durable MDF boards to absorb impacts from the tossed cornhole bags

Designed with a tailgate shape for allowing everyone to play with the set

Printed surface designs to help children identify the opponent boards with ease

Available in four vibrant finishes as well as two size variations

Advertisement

Buying Guide: Cornhole Set

Since all the products we picked share many of the same features, choosing a set isn’t really rocket science. However, you might still need a few tips before picking a cornhole set. If you’re here to call dibs on a reliable cornhole set, then sit tight and keep reading.

What Are the Different Types of Cornhole?

If you take a closer look, you will find that cornhole boards have different designs and dimensions. Based on these two factors, the boards can be divided into specific categories, which we have discussed below.

Tailgate boards are narrower but more extended, just like the tails. They have a custom size measuring 3"x2".

Waterproof boards can have any dimension. But the feature that makes them unique is their ability to prevent the absorption of water.

Backyard cornhole boards have a simple design with average-sized stands meant to be used only in the backyards or the front lawn.

Outdoor cornhole boards are the best products that you can use in different weather conditions or different places.

Advertisement

What Are the Defining Features of a Cornhole Set?

Material

Firstly, you need to focus on the material with which the components of the cornhole sets are manufactured. The two boards are usually made from various types of wood, like solid wood, laminated boards, MDF, etc. However, in some products, these boards are made from metal like aluminum. In addition, you should check the cornhole bag material and make sure the outer fabric cover is robust enough to retain the shape and weight.

Advertisement

Durability

Even though cornhole is one of the most basic yard games, it is imperative to check whether the set you have chosen is durable or not. First of all, the boards should have sturdy and robust stands that can handle the impact from tossed bags when they hit the board. Furthermore, their top surfaces should be resistant to weather conditions, moisture, heat, and scratches.

You must consider the finishing looks of the boards included in every cornhole gaming set. In some sets, the boards have a plain, wooden design with varnished or melamine coating, while others have cool prints on the surface. You can choose the design/color according to the tone you’re setting up for an event, if any.

Advertisement

How Do I Set Up Cornhole?

First, you need to take the boards out of the carry bag and then place them on the ground.

Based on the gaming rules, you have to place the collapsed boards either at 27 feet distance from each other or at 12 to 15 feet in length.

Subsequently, unfold the stands and place them slowly on the ground. Also, make sure the stands are placed on the same ground level to stabilize the boards.

Once the setting is done, you can start with the game without any interruption.

What Is the Ideal Occasion to Enjoy Cornhole?

Yard games are not just meant to be played in your lawn or the backyard with your families. You can play them with your friends, kids, and other people anywhere like beaches, parks, camping grounds, and so on. This is one of the main reasons the cornhole game has become so popular recently that people are readily purchasing to keep themselves engaged and entertained!

Advertisement

Cornhole FAQ

Q. How far should I place cornhole boards?

A. No matter whether you are playing with your kids or friends, you need to follow the cornhole gaming rules, including the placement position. For example, if both teams have adult players, the minimum distance between the boards must be 27 feet, while for children, the boards can be set 12 to 15 feet apart from each other.

Advertisement

Q. What is the purpose of the hole in the cornhole game?

A. The cornhole bags are supposed to be thrown through the hole to score a full 3 points. Otherwise, in case the bag lands on the board, only 1 point is awarded.

Q. What is the maximum score that a team can score while playing cornhole?

A. Each team needs to at least score 21 points for winning the round in the cornhole game. However, if the players make more than 21 points, their score will automatically drop to 13 points, and then the opponent team will start tossing the bags in the air.