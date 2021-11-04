Even though new culinary tech like air fryers have revolutionized cooking, traditional forms are not yet lost from cookbooks. Perhaps that’s why people still use charcoal as a fuel source for their grilling. The rustic aroma and the charred flavors add depth to any grilled item. Because these outdoor grilling stations are so popular, we have curated a complete list of the leading charcoal grills in 2021. With one of these grills, you can infuse more flavors and texture in food while cooking outdoors.



Compare the Top Charcoal Grills of 2021

The Char-Griller Patio Outdoor Charcoal Grill has 250 square inches of grilling space. The heavy-duty steel can tolerate the excessive amount of heat generated from burning charcoal. In addition, it is reinforced with a cast-iron grate so that you can grill and sear meat, sausages, and burger buns with more precision.



It also allows you to easily smoke delicious meals like a whole chicken or kebabs for six. All the ash generated after burning charcoal will accumulate in the dumping pan. Thus, you can take it out at any time and dispose of the waste.

Key Features

Powder-coated external body to prevent corrosion and rust

44” standing height to help you cook on the griller with ease

Storage mesh rack located underneath for accommodating extra items

Reinforced with side tray for placing other items

If you are looking for a durable charcoal grill stand with a unique and sophisticated look, check out this classic Weber Kettle Premium Char-Griller. It has a kettle-shaped body with a porcelain-enameled cover that gives the grill an innovative look. So, you can easily use it for parties, family reunions, or a simple weekend BBQ dinner with your family.



Its cooking grate has racks placed close to each other, which will allow you to grill food items such as tomato slices, bacon strips, and even whole fruits and veggies. You also won’t have to worry about burning food or charring meat because you can control the heat inside the grill stand. Thanks to its heat-resistant cooking grates, you can add a little bit of crunch and crispiness to the grilled food items, especially meat.

Key Features

Reinforced with wheels for movement

Hinged cooking grate for adding charcoals in a hassle-free way

Dampers on the lid help control the grilling temperature

Equipped with hooks for hanging grilling accessories

With the Royal Gourmet Offset Charcoal Grill, you’ll have 443 square inches of a porcelain-coated cooking grate for grilling and smoking large meals at once. From large lamb racks to multiple beef patties, you can cook several items together, either by grilling or smoking. This model is covered with a black coating for trapping heat up to 400 degrees, so your meat and other food will be cooked in no time. You’ll also see nice grill marks. However, cooking meat at such a high temperature can make it dry and chewy. That’s why this grill stand is equipped with double grates, which will help in locking the moisture in the meat.



Key Features

Heat-resistant black coating

Reinforced with S-hooks for hanging grilling accessories

Air vent to prevent the kitchen grate from overheating

Equipped with a temperature gauge for precise cooking

Once fuel starts burning and producing heat, the interior of the Masterbuilt Gravity Series Char Grill will attain a maximum temperature of 700 degrees within 20 minutes. Hence, you won’t have to wait long to start cooking. Furthermore, if you want a nice sear on pre-cooked food items, you just need to raise the temperature and place the prawns, meat, or burgers on the grates. It is also equipped with a digital panel to help you control the heat and temperature within the grill stand.

Key Features

Foldable shelf at front and sides for getting more preparatory space

DigitalFan technology for distributing the heat evenly and cooking the food perfectly

Smart device control to change the temperature via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi

Reversible cast-iron grate to help smoke and shear

The Cuisinart Portable Outdoor Charcoal Griller stand has a cooking rack space of about 150 square inches which will help you cook different food items at once, like three burgers with hot dogs, four to five small sausages, a medium-sized steak, four small patties, and more. It also features a dual venting system which allows you to control the heat and cook of food at low or medium temperatures.



Its lid has an enameled coating to prevent heat from escaping the inside grilling space. Not only will the heat help cook faster but also allow you to add depth to the flavors of coating you apply on the meat. On top of everything, the grill station has an ashtray to help remove waste conveniently.

Key Features

Triple securing lid locks for transporting the station from one place to another

Reinforced with dual vents to improve the air circulation and heat distribution

A small and compact design will help you to carry it anywhere with ease

Enamelled grill body to trap the heat inside

Buying Guide for Finding a Charcoal Grill

With so many charcoal grills available, choosing the best one is difficult. That’s why we’ve shed light on features and factors to consider when buying a grill for your next outdoor party or Sunday family meal.

What Are The Key Features Of A Charcoal Grill?

Before purchasing a charcoal grill, you need to consider some of these key features:

The cooking grate - the primary surface for placing food items for searing, grilling, or smoking

The lid - traps in heat for faster cooking or smoking

Air vents - distribute heat evenly and control air circulation.

Thermometer or temperature gauge - for displaying accurate temps

Ashtrays - collect ash after burning the charcoal so that the waste can be disposed of quickly

What Are The Key Factors That You Should Consider To Get The Best Charcoal Grill?

Cooking Grate Area

It would be best if you consider the total surface area of the cooking grate where you will place all the food items, starting from steaks to burgers, sausages, ham, and so on. For personal use, you can look for grill stands with a grate area of about 150 to 170 square inches. However, if you want to use the cooking station for a party or a small event, getting your hands on a model with grate area of more than 500 square inches would be a good idea.

Performance

Before you finalize on a grill, you must check the temperature range that the cooking grates can withstand. For example, smaller charcoal grills usually have grates that can tolerate a temperature range of 150℉ to 250℉. However, if you buy a large grill, you can usually cook at temperatures of about 600℉ or 700℉.

Material

To make the grills sturdy, robust, and highly durable, manufacturers mainly use stainless steel to manufacture the body. The steel is coated with heat-resistant enamel paint so that the material can endure high temperatures while the lid is closed.

While cooking, the grates are in direct contact with the heat generated from fuel burning. That’s why they are made from cast iron mostly as it can withstand the temperature and also conduct heat quite fast.

Shape

The two main grill shapes available in the market are round and rectangular. You need to consider shape because it’ll determine the positioning of the charcoal and the distribution of heat in the cooking grate. For example, if you see round-shaped grills, the charcoal is mainly accumulated at the center, as a result, the center portion of the cooking grate is hotter than the edges. However, if you get a rectangular grill, you will be able to spread the fuel evenly for even cooking temperatures across the grate.

Temperature control

In most charcoal grills, you will find open sections through which air circulation is maintained. If there is no proper ventilation, you won’t be able to reduce the smoke or the temperature inside the grill. Thus, you will either have overcooked meat or burnt food items. That’s why it’s imperative for you to check the mechanisms for controlling temperature, increasing and decreasing heat, and circulating air.

How To Clean And Maintain a Charcoal Grill

Once you are done cooking, you can clean the grate using a cleaning brush included in most grilling accessory sets.

If the ashtray is full, make sure to take it out and dump the waste so no harm can come to the grill stand

You can use the grilling knife to scrape off the grates and remove the debris of oil and other items

What’s the Purpose of a Charcoal Grill?

A charcoal grill is used for outdoor purposes like a BBQ party, camping, patio kitchens, cooking during a trip, and so on. Since these stands are compact and reinforced with wheels, you can carry them easily without any hassle.

Charcoal Grill FAQ

Q. How many burgers can I cook in a small-sized grill station?

A. The number of burgers you can cook using a small-sized charcoal grill depends on the total surface area of the cooking grate rack. Usually, if the area is about 150 to 170 square inches, you will be able to place three to four burgers, patties, and a couple of small sausages or bacon strips.

Q. Why is the outer body of most charcoal grills coated with enamel?

A. To increase the durability and longevity of the grill stands, manufacturers use high-quality enamel paints to coat the external surfaces. In addition, the enamel coating makes the outer surface heat and rust-resistant, which will help you use the grilling station in any weather condition.

Q. How can I put out the fire in the charcoal chamber once I’m done with cooking?

A. Usually, the most common technique to put out the fire is closing the grill lid and the air vents for at least two days to let the ash cool down. You can also splash water on the coals to quickly cool them down and accelerate the process.