Cloud gaming is becoming more and more popular, and as long as you’ve got a good internet connection, it’s a pretty incredible way to experience games, plus you literally never have to suffer the pain of downloading things. This Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a new way to combine all of your cloud services onto one device, and it’ll be released on October 18, but you can pre-order it now with 14% off at $300. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld can access Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA Now, and other apps thanks to the Google Play store app, it can also use the Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps, can do 1080p at 60FPS, and has a battery life of 12+ hours.