Babbel Languages Subscription | $199 | Babbel

Roughly 40% of the world speaks only one language, which means more than half of the world is at least bilingual. We could navel-gaze about it and bemoan the fact that only something like 20% of the US can speak more than one language, or we could concern ourselves with something that’s actually within our control and learn one or more languages. That’s where this deal on a Babbel lifetime subscription comes in. With up to 13 languages at your disposal, a Babbel plan can be customized to suit your lifestyle and language goals—whether you only want to be able to confidently order food at a Portuguese restaurant or be fully proficient in Norwegian, Babbel has you covered with daily lessons that last anywhere from 5 minutes to a combined 60. If you subscribe right now, this limited-time offer will save you 60% on your subscription, bringing the price down to $199 from its usual $499.