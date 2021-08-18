Bonne et Filou Dog Macarons | $19 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



National Dog Day is August 26 so it’s time to treat our best boys and girls. They deserve a fancy treat for being such gems and putting up with us during the pandemic . And what’s the fanciest treat of all? Macarons! Bonne et Filou specialize in pupper versions of the french patisseries, and right now, you can save 20% when you clip the coupon.

You’ll get six doggy macarons handmade from a 100% natural recipe crafted right here in the USA. This box specifically is made with oat flour, honey, coconut oil, and yogurt filling. The flavors include lavender , mint strawberry, vanilla, and rose . The mint is a nice option to help yo ur furry best friend with bad breath. They’ve also been designed to give your pup a long-lasting chew so they won’t just be chowing these down. They can actually enjoy it. All dog sizes can partake, but if you have an itty bitty furball, maybe cut it into smaller portions. Each batch comes in a beautifully decorated box as if delivered right from a French cafe. They have a one-year shelf life and don’t need to be refrigerated. This is the perfect luxury gift for the best pooch. They earned something nice.

This will ship for free for Prime members.