Be Ready for Your Next Job Interview With This $20 Bundle

Getting the job is usually much harder than actually doing the job, regardless of what line of work you're aspiring to be in. Mastery of career planning, interview prep, and other work-related skills they don't teach you in school are essential bits of knowledge to have, and this 6-course bundle from Eduonix covers them all. Go to StackSocial now and save 59% off the price of the Job-Ready Advantage: Career Preparation & Soft Skills Bundle. This learn-at-your-own-pace bundle is just $20 while this deal lasts.

You get lifetime access to this bundle so you can learn and revisit the coursework anytime, and it's available on both desktop, laptop, and mobile devices across Windows and Mac since it's browser-based. You'll learn essential skills like professional communication and workplace etiquette, receive career planning guidance and goal-setting frameworks, and pick up crucial pointers on interview prep, creating the best resume, personal branding, and more.

Anyone aspiring to a career in IT will get extra boost from the Job-Ready Advantage bundle, as the sixth and final course is The Complete IT Job Search Course, which teaches you the best tips for landing the IT job of your dreams.

This six-course bundle normally sells for $49, but it's just $20 right now at StackSocial. If it ends up being the key to launching you into a new career, it will be the best $20 you've ever spent.