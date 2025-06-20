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Banana Republic Factory Is Making It Easy to Dress for Summer With Some Huge Discounts on Linens

For a limited time, Banana Republic Factory is taking off an extra 25% from any of its already on-sale apparel and accessories.

ByJoe Tilleli
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Looking to take your style to the next level this Spring and Summer? Banana Republic Factory has a wide selection of fashionable apparel, and the site is running one heck of a deal.

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Men's | Up to 40% off + 25% off | Banana Republic Factory
Women's | Up to 40% off + 25% off | Banana Republic Factory

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You can find tons of discounts right now across t-shirts, polos, pants, tanks, and more that go as high as 40% off. Though the deal doesn't end there. Right now, you'll also receive an addtional 25% off at checkout for any item already on sale. It's a sale on top of a sale. Here are some of our faves.

Wide-Leg High-Rise Linen-Blend Pant

These high-rise wide-leg pants are crafted from a breathable linen-blend fabric, making them perfect for warm weather. Their relaxed fit offers comfort and ease, while the versatile design pairs effortlessly with everything from tucked-in tees to flowy blouses.

See at Banana Republic Factory

Linen-Blend Drapey Popover Shirt

This linen-blend drapey popover shirt offers a relaxed, flattering fit that’s perfect for layering or wearing on its own. It's made of a soft fabric and features a split neckline with a classic collar, drop shoulders, and high-low curved hem.

See at Banana Republic Factory


Slim-Fit 5" Linen-Blend Short

These slim-fit linen-blend shorts are tailored to give you a sleek, modern silhouette while keeping things cool and breathable. With a 5" inseam, you're legs will get plenty of sun.

See at Banana Republic Factory

Standard-Fit Embroidered Resort Shirt

Add a touch of tropical flair to your wardrobe with this embroidered resort shirt. Its lightweight, breathable fabric is perfect for warm weather, while the embroidered details lend a relaxed, vacation-ready vibe. Available in three different colors and patterns.

See at Banana Republic Factory


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