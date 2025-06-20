When it comes to PC gaming, it doesn't matter if you've got the best GPU on the market. If you don't have a monitor that can keep up, all that extra power will just go to waste. Luckily, ASUS has its ROG Swift OLED monitor on sale for a limited time. Normally sold for $1,300, Amazon has it marked down to just $900. That's a 31% discount representing a savings of $400.

The specs on this screen go crazy. You're getting a large, 32-inch display. That's a massive canvas for doing creative work, or just to immerse yourself in whatever game has your attention this week. It's capable of a 4K resolution, so you're getting the maximum of every last detail the devs have put into these big and beautiful AAA titles. The OLED panel also allows for deep blacks and bright colors with contrast that pops.

Input time is next to nothing. When you click A to jump, your little guy will be up in the air in just 0.03ms. This will make platformers and other games that require quick reaction times feel light and snappy.

Additionally, Asus is throwing in a three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. Considering that's now going for $70 per month, those three free months are a steal.