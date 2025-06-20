Amazon has trimmed the price of one of Anker’s more serious portable chargers, knocking it down from $135 to $120. The $15 discount may not sound dramatic, but that's still a fine price for this powerful laptop charger.

A dependable power bank changes how you move through the day. Commuters, remote workers, and frequent travelers already know the drill. Battery percentages dictate decisions, like how long you can stay out or where to stop next. A high-capacity option like this shifts that balance, letting you focus on work or travel instead of hunting for a free plug.

This Anker model is cleared for carry-on use, which means you can survive long flights or layovers with limited charging spots. It can power up to four devices simultaneously through a mix of USB-C and USB-A ports. Built-in cables prevent it from turning your bag into a tangled mess, and they’re designed to survive repeated use.

The 25,000mAh capacity is the real headline. That’s enough to recharge an iPhone 16 Pro Max five times over or give a laptop a meaningful boost. The front display provides detailed stats so you’re never guessing how much juice is left in the tank.