Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is packed with standout deals, and the lineup below proves you don’t have to spend big to upgrade your everyday essentials. Each of these picks comes in under $100, making it easy to snag practical, well-reviewed products without stretching your budget. From smart home upgrades and kitchen must-haves to travel-friendly tech and comfort-focused basics, these discounted finds deliver solid performance and convenience at a great value—perfect for refreshing your routine while the savings last.

Bissell Little Green A compact cleaner that’s perfect for tackling spills and stains without hauling out a full-size machine. Works great on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors, and the self-cleaning feature keeps maintenance simple.

Coop Adjustable Pillow This pillow comes with adjustable fill, making it easy to get the perfect balance of softness and support. A solid pick for side, back, or stomach sleepers looking for a more personalized feel.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker A quick and convenient way to make coffee with minimal effort. Just insert a pod and enjoy a fresh cup in minutes—ideal for busy mornings or single servings.

Cosori Air Fryer Makes it easy to get crispy, fried-style food with little to no oil. It heats quickly, has straightforward controls, and works well for everything from snacks to full meals.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack These compact trackers help keep tabs on everyday essentials like keys, bags, or luggage. Seamless integration with Apple devices makes locating lost items simple and efficient.

Soundcore Q20i Headphones Affordable noise-canceling headphones that deliver solid sound and long battery life. Comfortable enough for extended use, whether for travel, work, or relaxing with music.

Fitbit Inspire 3 A lightweight fitness tracker that covers essentials like steps, heart rate, and sleep tracking. Designed for all-day wear and great for staying on top of daily activity goals.

Govee Floor Lamp A modern floor lamp that adds customizable lighting to any space with a wide range of colors and effects. App and voice control make it easy to set the mood instantly.

Shokz OpenRun Bone-conduction headphones that allow awareness of surroundings while listening to audio. Lightweight and secure, making them a great choice for running, cycling, or outdoor workouts.

Anker Power Bank A dependable portable charger built for keeping devices powered throughout the day. Compact design, fast charging, and multi-device support make it especially useful for travel.