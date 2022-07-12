Linenspa 3 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, King | $84 | Amazon

Give yourself the gift of a long summer’s nap for Prime Day. The Linenspa Mattress Topper is at the unbelievable Prime Day price of $84 for a King size topper that will extend the lifespan of your mattress and comfortably lull you to dreamland. The memory foam itself has temperature regulating beads for a cool night’s sleep, and the foam topper distributes weight evenly across the mattress so you, your spouse, your boyfriend, your dog, whoever, can sleep undisturbed. Linenspa also notes that their ultra plush memory foam “hugs you to sleep” as it forms to your body to relieve pressure and tension. Sounds dreamy!