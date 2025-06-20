A Grade-A Refurbished HP EliteBook Is Just $250 If You Hurry

Buying a slim, fast, big-name laptop doesn't have to break your budget. Not when ones like this Grade-A refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G7 is selling for just $250 at StackSocial. With an Intel i5 processor and generous amounts of built-in RAM and storage, and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, the EliteBook 840 G7 is ready to become your everyday laptop for productivity, browsing, and more the second it comes out of the box.

The 14-inch display is full-HD, and with a 1MP webcam and integrated microphone, your video conferencing and calling will be in good hands. The EliteBook 840 G7 is only 0.7 inches thick with the lid closed, and weighs in at just under 3 pounds for easy portability.

The 15-hour battery life means the HP EliteBook 840 G7 is ready and able to be a road warrior so you can take your work on the go, and stable Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connections will keep you connected. There are two USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port for your parallel devices like an external monitor or backup storage drive.

The Grade-A refurbished certification means that StackSocial has extensively tested this laptop, and it comes in near-mint condition with no screen burn or scratches, and a battery that has at least 80% of its health. The $250 price tag on this EliteBook 840 G7 after StackSocial's 52% discount puts an exceptionally capable and reliable HP laptop in your hands for an unbeatable price.