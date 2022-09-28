God of War Ragnarök DualSense Controller for PS5 | $75 | GameStop

The DualSense controller aka the PS5 controller is one of the most impressive gamepads to date. The haptic feedback lets you feel every raindrop in your surrounding environment and the adaptive triggers elevate the games that make use of the feature by offering more flexibility and control. And now you have one with a fresh, God of War Ragnarök, coat of paint. The limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense c ontroller has a blue and white color scheme with artwork of a pair of wolves on the touchpad. You can pre-order now for $75 at Best Buy or GameStop

