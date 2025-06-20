5 of the Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

Don't let Mother's Day sneak up on you. It's Sunday, May 10th. Mark it in your calendar right now. I'm serious.

Better yet, why not grab your gift now, too? Etsy is chock-full of some amazingly crafted décor and accessories that will show Mamma just how much she means to you. Etsy has even gone as far as putting together its own list of the Top 100 Gifts for Mom this Mother's Day. We've taken it upon ourselves to pull out our five favorites, but definitely give the whole list a gander for even more ideas of how to make the day feel special.

Stained Glass Tulips Set Mom up with a boquet of handmade stained glass tulips to brings some color into her home. They can be set by a window to catch the sunm filling the space with a warm glow. Choose between a variety of colors, and you can order any number of them between one and 10.

See at Et Ceramic Baking Ramekin Set These oven-safe ceramics are designed for baking muffins, cupcakes, cobblers—you name it. They're funky shapes and spattered color designs have suble variations between them and can really be a statement piece when served to the dining room table.

Customizable Charm Bracelet This vintage charm bracelet can be built by you from the ground up. Just pick the length and number of charms, then fill out the personalization field with the ID number of which charms you'd like. Some of the standouts include cowboy boots, a crescent moon, and old timey key, and a wishbone.

Ceramic Travel Mug This handmade to-go tumbler allows for two ways to drink from it. You can either enjoy a bold gulp from the wide rim or nestle around the 45-degree ergonomic spout for a cute, little, dainty sip. The mug features some lovely, hand-painted blueberries along the side to make up the pattern.

Custom Embroidered Handwriting Tea Towel Nothing says fancy like an embroidered towel. The seller even allows you to upload your own photo of a message so you can have any message you'd like embroidered in the handwriting of a loved one. The towel itself is a white poly blend.